Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh moves SC challenging rejection of mercy plea by President

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 14:43 IST

Mukesh SIngh, one of the death row convicts n the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case on Saturday moved teh Supreme Court seeking judicial review of the rejection of mercy petition by the President:

He has relied on the guidelines laid down in the 2014 SC Judgment in Shatrughan Chauhan v Union of India and assailed the manner in which the mercy plea was rejected.