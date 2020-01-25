e-paper
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh moves SC challenging rejection of mercy plea by President

Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh moves SC challenging rejection of mercy plea by President

Mukesh Singh and three other death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case have been ordered to be hanged on February 1.

india Updated: Jan 25, 2020 14:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
December16 Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh.
December16 Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh.(HT File Photo)
         

Mukesh SIngh, one of the death row convicts n the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case on Saturday moved teh Supreme Court seeking judicial review of the rejection of mercy petition by the President:

He has relied on the guidelines laid down in the 2014 SC Judgment in Shatrughan Chauhan v Union of India and assailed the manner in which the mercy plea was rejected.

