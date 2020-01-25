Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh moves SC challenging rejection of mercy plea by President
Mukesh Singh and three other death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case have been ordered to be hanged on February 1.india Updated: Jan 25, 2020 14:43 IST
Mukesh SIngh, one of the death row convicts n the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case on Saturday moved teh Supreme Court seeking judicial review of the rejection of mercy petition by the President:
He has relied on the guidelines laid down in the 2014 SC Judgment in Shatrughan Chauhan v Union of India and assailed the manner in which the mercy plea was rejected.
