‘Tihar gave all papers’: Delhi court rejects plea of December 16 gang rape convicts’ lawyer

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 12:26 IST

A Delhi court on Saturday disposed off a plea by the lawyer of the death row convicts in the 2012 gang rape and murder case seeking additional documents after the court noted that no documents are pending and all the documents have been supplied.

Judge AK Jain said that no further directions are required and disposed off a plea by the lawyer for three of the convicts - Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) - seeking relevant documents from the jail authorities to file the curative and mercy petition for his clients.

On Saturday, public prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court that the jail authorities have already supplied the documents.

He told the court that the jail authorities are in the possession of the receipt and application made by Singh. He contended that these are delay tactics being used by the convicts to further push the hanging date.

Countering these submissions, advocate AP Singh, told the court that he has got some documents Friday night 10:30 pm. However, he is yet to receive the 170-page diary of Vinay and some medical documents from the jail authorities.

He also told the court that he needed the diary and medical documents to file the mercy petition of Vinay. Singh claimed that his client Vinay is not well and sought medical treatment for him.

He also told the court that Pawan Gupta, another convict, was beaten brutally in Mandoli jail.

However, refusing all the claims, the public prosecutor told the court that the jail authorities have supplied all the documents and do not have anything except a painting and a dairy named as “Darinda” which they are ready to give in the court.

The four men were sentenced to death the gang rape of a 23-year-old paramedic student on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on the road. She died a fortnight later at a Singapore hospital.

A fifth accused, Ram Singh, committed suicide in Tihar jail while the sixth who was a juvenile at the time of the crime was sent to a reformation home and released after three years.