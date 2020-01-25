e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Tihar gave all papers’: Delhi court rejects plea of December 16 gang rape convicts’ lawyer

‘Tihar gave all papers’: Delhi court rejects plea of December 16 gang rape convicts’ lawyer

The four men who were originally sentenced to executed on January 22 but a Delhi judge later changed it to February 1.

india Updated: Jan 25, 2020 12:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A lawyer representing the three December 16 gang-rape case convicts had moved the court on Friday alleging that the Tihar jail authorities had not handed over certain documents needed to file their mercy petition and curative petitions
A lawyer representing the three December 16 gang-rape case convicts had moved the court on Friday alleging that the Tihar jail authorities had not handed over certain documents needed to file their mercy petition and curative petitions(HT Photo)
         

A Delhi court on Saturday disposed off a plea by the lawyer of the death row convicts in the 2012 gang rape and murder case seeking additional documents after the court noted that no documents are pending and all the documents have been supplied.

Judge AK Jain said that no further directions are required and disposed off a plea by the lawyer for three of the convicts - Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) - seeking relevant documents from the jail authorities to file the curative and mercy petition for his clients.

On Saturday, public prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court that the jail authorities have already supplied the documents.

He told the court that the jail authorities are in the possession of the receipt and application made by Singh. He contended that these are delay tactics being used by the convicts to further push the hanging date.

Countering these submissions, advocate AP Singh, told the court that he has got some documents Friday night 10:30 pm. However, he is yet to receive the 170-page diary of Vinay and some medical documents from the jail authorities.

He also told the court that he needed the diary and medical documents to file the mercy petition of Vinay. Singh claimed that his client Vinay is not well and sought medical treatment for him.

He also told the court that Pawan Gupta, another convict, was beaten brutally in Mandoli jail.

However, refusing all the claims, the public prosecutor told the court that the jail authorities have supplied all the documents and do not have anything except a painting and a dairy named as “Darinda” which they are ready to give in the court.

The four men were sentenced to death the gang rape of a 23-year-old paramedic student on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on the road. She died a fortnight later at a Singapore hospital.

A fifth accused, Ram Singh, committed suicide in Tihar jail while the sixth who was a juvenile at the time of the crime was sent to a reformation home and released after three years.

tags
top news
‘Tihar gave all papers’: Delhi court rejects plea of December 16 gang rape convicts’ lawyer
‘Tihar gave all papers’: Delhi court rejects plea of December 16 gang rape convicts’ lawyer
Facial recognition system, drones: 4-layer security in Delhi for Republic Day
Facial recognition system, drones: 4-layer security in Delhi for Republic Day
US urges India to release Kashmiri leaders detained without charge
US urges India to release Kashmiri leaders detained without charge
German couple assaulted by drunk men in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur
German couple assaulted by drunk men in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur
George Soros dubs rise of nationalism in India a ‘setback’
George Soros dubs rise of nationalism in India a ‘setback’
Australian Open Day 6 Live: Nadal, Halep advance, Pliskova out
Australian Open Day 6 Live: Nadal, Halep advance, Pliskova out
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news