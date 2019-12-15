Dec 2012 gangrape convicts should be hanged by me: Shooter Vartika Singh

india

International shooter Vartika Singh has said she is ready to hang all the four convicts in the December 16, 2012, gang rape and murder case.

In a letter written in blood to Union home minister Amit Shah, Vartika Singh has said the four men should be executed by a woman.

“Hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts should be done by me. This will send a message throughout the country that a woman can also conduct execution,” Vartika Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“I want the women actors and MPs to support me. I hope this will bring change in society,” she said.

Watch | Dec 2012 gangrape case: International shooter Vartika Singh offers to execute convicts

The 23-year-old woman was returning home after watching a film with her friend on December 16, 2012, when she was raped and assaulted by six men on a moving bus and thrown off the vehicle. The woman died of her injuries in a Singapore hospital on December 29.

Vartika Singh’s letter comes days ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing on December 17 on the plea filed by Akshay Thakur, who has sought a review of the court’s 2017 judgement awarding him the death penalty.

A three-judge bench will hear the plea filed by Thakur, whose lawyer has questioned the capital punishment at a time life is getting “short” due to rising pollution.

Prison authorities had written to all the four convicts—Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, and Mukesh Singh—on October 27 that they had exhausted their legal options.

They said that the department would start the process for their hanging if the four did not file a mercy plea with the President.

Of the four convicts, Sharma was the only one to file the mercy plea. It was first sent to the state government and then to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal. State home minister Satyendar Jain and Baijal recommended the petition be dismissed and forwarded the file to the President’s office.

Sharma later moved a plea to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking the immediate withdrawal of his mercy petition, claiming that he did not sign the document.

According to the letter sent to the President and the ministry of home affairs (MHA), Sharma’s lawyer AP Singh sought the cancellation of the plea and requested a fresh start.

The letter stated that the mercy petition forwarded for the perusal of the authorities was sent without any authorisation and legal representative, or consent by Sharma. The advocate also alleged that this was a conspiracy as the convict is yet to file a curative petition.

Mukesh, another convict, had refused to file a petition.

One of the accused Ram Singh had hanged himself in the jail and a juvenile was convicted of rape and murder and given the maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment in a reform facility.

The four convicts facing death in the 2012 gang rape and murder case are under depression and Tihar Jail officials are keeping a close watch to ensure they do not harm themselves, sources in the prison have said.