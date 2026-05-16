‘Decide whether want to be part of geography, history, or not’: Indian Army chief's warning to Pakistan

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi sent out a stern message to Pakistan on Saturday, saying Islamabad has to “decide if they want to be a part of geography and history or not”. New Delhi: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi addresses the 'Sena Samvad' event, at Manekshaw Centre, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 16, 2026. (PTI) Speaking at an interactive session at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, General Dwivedi was asked about how the Indian Army will respond if the circumstances that led to Operation Sindoor last year come up again. "If you have heard me earlier, what I have said... that Pakistan, if it continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not," the Chief of Army Staff said in response.

General Dwivedi’s remarks come just over a week after India marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, its airstrikes against Pakistan after a terror attack on Pahalgam. The remarks came as a blunt message to Pakistan, which had recently expressed hope of restarting dialogue with India that has remained suspended for over a year now. Pakistan wants dialogue Pakistan on Thursday welcomed former Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane's backing of a remark by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Dattatreya Hosabale, who said the window for dialogue between India and Pakistan should always be open. In a press conference, Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said that he saw the calls for dialogue within India as a “positive development”, but added that it remains to be seen if there is any “official reaction” to those remarks. "The voices within India calling for dialogue are obviously a positive development. We hope that sanity will prevail in India.... We, of course, will see if there is an official reaction to those voices in India," Andrabi said.