Decline in testing adds to state’s Covid-19 woes

Bengaluru Covid-19 testing in Karnataka has seen a steady decline since the beginning of May that is likely to prolong the duration of the second wave of infections that continue to wreak havoc in the southern state.

As per data the daily bulletin of the state health department , Karnataka conducted 164,703 RT-PCR tests on May 1, which has come down to 104,659, registering a de-growth of 36% in just under two weeks. During the same period, the number of active cases in Karnataka jumped from 405,068 to 587,452, data shows.

The decline in testing comes at a time when authorities, including experts, have recommended a higher number of Covid-19 tests to be conducted for early detection of cases to ensure treatment can be provided at the right time and avoid hospitalisation, and worse, death.

“We are advised to do targeted testing of those who have symptoms, primary and secondary contacts of the patients,” Dr Omprakash Patil, director at Karanataka’s health and family welfare services told Hindustan Times.

With a daily caseload of around 40,000 for over two weeks, the state has become one of the most impacted regions in the country.

According to data, testing in Bengaluru has also seen a steady decline, adding to the mounting troubles of the BS Yediyurappa-led administration that has imposed a lockdown to contain the surge and increase preparedness months after the government-appointed technical advisory committee (TAC) warned about the risks of the imminent second wave.

“There is no shortage of testing kits, RTPCR labs are also adequate. We have given importance to test primary contacts, immediate family and vulnerable sections like in slums and doing targeted testing,” Gaurav Gupta, the chief commissioner of the BBMP said on Wednesday.

According to data from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), there were 62,004 tests conducted (both RT-PCR and RAT) in the city on May 1 which has since come down to 48,469.

Data from the BBMP’s analysis show that the number of tests dropped from 694,664 between April 16-22 to 251,487 between May 7 to 11.

The decline in testing goes against the five “T” strategy of the government which has so far gained and lost precious ground in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

With contact tracing also taking a backseat in recent months, the surge continues in Karnataka and its capital city, Bengaluru, which has the highest number of active cases in the country.

The surge has led to a collapse of the already inadequate and overstretched healthcare infrastructure, leading to shortage of beds, oxygen, life-saving medicines and even space in crematoriums in Bengaluru.

The vaccination drive, one of the strongest measures Karnataka has to contain and defeat the surge, has also fallen short in recent times as lack of supplies has led to lower coverage.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 39,998 cases and 517 deaths with Bengaluru alone recording 16,286 cases and 275 fatalities, according to the health bulletin. According to the data, the positivity rate in the state is hovering around 30% for the last one week, while the rate in Bengaluru is at 38.89%.

As far as the vaccination drive is concerned, Karnataka has so far administered 10,787,970 vaccines. But only 2,238,748 or less than 3.5% of the state’s 60.5 million people have so far received both the doses.

Several hospitals and centres have now put up “no vaccination” boards just when the state opened up inoculations for persons between 18-44 years of age.

“We don’t have a shortage as such. As and when the vaccine arrives, we will vaccinate all. We want to give it to everybody,” K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education said on Wednesday.

Karnataka has so far placed orders for 10 million doses of Covishield vaccines. In addition to this, the state government has also said that they would float global tenders to procure an additional 20 million doses of vaccine. However, delays in deliveries have stalled Karnataka’s vaccination drive.

The surge, which appears to have slowed down marginally in Bengaluru, has now moved to rural areas and other districts of the state where there has been a spike in infections and fatalities, according to data.

All the infrastructure in Bengaluru has crumbled under the pressure of the surge that has raised apprehensions if it would be worse in rural areas where healthcare is barely a fraction of what it is in the capital city.

“With all its healthcare infrastructure and facilities we faced shortages in ICU and ventilator beds. In the same way, when it increases in rural districts, we have to treat and take care of the people with the facilities there,” Sudhakar said. He added that the government is already making preparations including naming medical personnel, increasing oxygenated bed strength, setting up step down hospitals and Covid care centres in rural areas to treat the infected.