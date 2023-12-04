close_game
close_game
News / India News / Decoding the mechanics of the Congress win in Telangana

Decoding the mechanics of the Congress win in Telangana

ByRoshan Kishore, Nishant Ranjan
Dec 04, 2023 02:20 AM IST

BRS has lost almost ten percentage points in vote share between 2018 and 2023 which exactly how much Congress has gained in the state between the two elections.

With 64 MLAs in the new assembly, the Congress now enjoys a majority in the state of Telangana. The Congress’ victory in the southern state amidst its loss in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is in a way ironic, because it was in Telangana that the Congress’ gap vis-à-vis its main competitor was the biggest in terms of vote share. How did the Congress wrest Telangana from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS)? Here are three charts which answer this question.

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy with party workers in Hyderabad. (PTI)
Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy with party workers in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Congress has gained at the cost of the BRS

A simple comparison of 2018 and 2023 vote shares shows this clearly. The BRS has lost almost ten percentage points in vote share between 2018 and 2023 which exactly how much the Congress has gained in the state between the two elections. This pattern can be seen even at the assembly constituency (AC) level by juxtaposing the change in Congress and BRS’s vote share between 2018 and 2023. Since the Congress contested the 2018 elections in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jan Samiti and the Communist Party of India (CPI) the change in vote share calculations have included the vote share for these parties as well. In 2023 the Congress contested all but one of the 119 ACs in the state.

See Chart 1: AC-wise change in vote share of Congress and BRS between 2018 and 2023

The Congress’ gais at the cost of the BRS also hold at the level of ACs changing parties. 13 out of the 64 ACs that the Congress has won this time were won by it in 2018 as well. 47 out of the Congress’s 2023 victories have come in ACs which were won by the BRS in 2018 and only four of the Congress’s victories this year are in ACs which were held by other parties in 2018.

Also read: The inability to retain mandate haunts Congress

Congress’s biggest improvement is in the middle of the rural-urban extremes in the state

Did rural or urban ACs play a big role in the Congress’s victory in the state? An HT analysis of quintile-wise rural-urban ACs – most urban, urban, average, rural and most rural – shows that the Congress’s biggest gains between 2018 and 2023 have come in the average AC category while its smallest gains have come in the most rural and most urban ACs. To be sure, the Congress had a much larger seat share in the most rural ACs of the state even in 2018. This shows that the only region of the state which the Congress has not been able to breach is Telangana’s most urban centres.

See Chart 2: Rural-Urban seat share of Congress in 2018 and 2023

Get Election Results 2023 Live Updates and Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live Updates,MP Election Results 2023 Live Updates along with Rajasthan Election Results Live Updates and Telangana Election Results Liveat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out