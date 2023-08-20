‘Deeply humbled, grateful’: Shashi Tharoor on being inducted into Congress Working Committee

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for inducting him as a full member of Congress Working Committee, the apex decision-making body of the grand old party. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.(PTI / File)

“I am honoured by the decision of the Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress central leadership to make me a full member of the Congress Working Committee...I am deeply humbled and grateful to be a part of this major institution alongside my valued colleagues. I have to say that none of us can truly accomplish anything without the lakhs of committed party workers who are the lifeblood of the party”, ANI quoted him as saying.



Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Manish Tewari and several other Congress leaders were inducted into the Congress Working Committee ahead of the high-octane poll season.



Tharoor is a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram. He served as Union minister in UPA government headed by Dr. Manmohan Singh. Tharoor also contested election for the post of Congress president last year. He lost to Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the incumbent Congress chief.

The last time the Congress Working Committee was reconstituted was on September 11, 2020 under Sonia Gandhi's presidentship. This is the first Working Committee formed under Mallikarjun Kharge's presidency.

The new working committee has been formed after several rounds of deliberations.

Prominent exclusions in the new CWC include ex-MP from Rajasthan Raghuveer Singh Meena, Jai Prakash Aggarwal, Dinesh Gundu Rao, H K Patil, K H Muniappa, P L Punia, Pramod Tiwari and Raghu Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON