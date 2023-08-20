Sachin Pilot pledges to ‘strengthen ideology’ of Congress after being inducted into party's central leadership

After being drafted into the party's central leadership, Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday pledged to “strengthen the customs and ideology” of the party. Congress leader Sachin Pilot(PTI)

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Pilot thanked the senior party leaders for the decision and said, “I express my gratitude to respected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former President Rahul Gandhi for making me a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). We all will strengthen the customs and ideology of the Congress and take it more strongly to the people.”

Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi also in a tweet on X, thanked the party chief and other senior leaders for the “prestigious opportunity” to serve the grand old party and the nation.

“Thank you to Hon’ble Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi, former President Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders for this prestigious opportunity to serve my party, state, region and nation in the Congress Working Committee,” MP Gogoi said in the tweet.

While Congress leader Pawan Khera said he is “honoured” to be part of the Committee.

In a tweet on X, Khera said, “Honoured to be part of the illustrious Congress Working Committee. I thank Soniaji, @khargeji, @RahulGandhi, @priyankagandhi and @kcvenugopalmp for giving me the responsibility.”

Responding to him being drafted into the Committee, Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that he is fully dedicated to upholding the values and principles of the party adding that he accepts the responsibility with “great humility.”

“I am truly honoured and deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). It is with great humility that I accept this responsibility and commit to working tirelessly towards the betterment of the Congress Party and the nation as a whole,” Chavan said in a tweet on X.

Further, in the tweet, he added, “I am fully dedicated to upholding the values and principles of Congress Party, and to contributing to its growth and success. I look forward to working closely with fellow colleagues and the congress leadership to address the challenges that lie ahead and to chart a path towards a brighter future for our country.”

After being included as a special invitee in the Congress Working Committee, Congress leader and Chairperson, Social Media and Digital Platforms, INC Supriya Shrinate said she is “grateful” while pledging to fight for the ideals the party espouses.

“Grateful to be included in the Congress Working Committee. Indebted to my leaders Sonia Gandhi ji, @khargeji, @RahulGandhiji, @priyankagandhiji and @kcvenugopalmpji. I promise to fight for the ideals we espouse and defend them at all costs. ❤️✊,” she said.

In a significant development earlier today, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced the members of the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) which has a total of 39 leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Jairam Ramesh, Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinate, Pawan Khera among others.