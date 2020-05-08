e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Deeply saddened’: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on death of migrant workers in Maharashtra

‘Deeply saddened’: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on death of migrant workers in Maharashtra

According to police, the workers were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had been walking along the rail tracks. They had slept on the tracks due to exhaustion.

india Updated: May 08, 2020 09:40 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu condoled the death of 14 migrant workers in Maharashtra.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu condoled the death of 14 migrant workers in Maharashtra.(Pardeep Pandit/HT Photo)
         

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of 14 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad.

The workers were mowed down by a goods train early this morning.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a train mishap in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families,” Naidu said on Twitter.

According to police, the workers were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had been walking along the rail tracks. They had slept on the tracks due to exhaustion.

tags
top news
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor sale: How it works
Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor sale: How it works
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor ‘Tamraj’ is breaking the internet
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor ‘Tamraj’ is breaking the internet
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper