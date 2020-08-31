e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Deeply touched by your warm words’: Shinzo Abe tweets after PM Modi’s recovery wishes

‘Deeply touched by your warm words’: Shinzo Abe tweets after PM Modi’s recovery wishes

Shinzo Abe announced his decision to resign from the post of the Japan’ premier on August 28. Abe cited health issues as reason for his resignation and had said that he could not be the prime minister if he could not make the best decisions for the people.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 16:57 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japan’s former premier Shinzo Abe.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japan’s former premier Shinzo Abe.(AP file photo)
         

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe thanked India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wishing him a speedy recovery, saying that he is “deeply touched” with his “warm words”.

“I am deeply touched by your warm words, Prime Minister @narendramodi. I wish you all the best and hope our partnership will be further enhanced,” said Abe on Twitter. 

The longest-serving prime minister of Japan, Abe announced his decision to resign from the post of the premier on August 28. Abe cited health issues as reason for his resignation and had said that he could not be the prime minister if he could not make the best decisions for the people.

Following his resignation, PM Modi had wished Abe a speedy recovery and said that he was “pained” to hear about the Japanese leader’s ill health and credited him for cementing relations between the two countries.

PM Modi also credited Abe with playing a lead role in strengthening relations between India and Japan.

“In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery,” PM Modi had said on Twitter.

Abe has battled the disease ulcerative colitis for years and two recent hospital visits within a week had fanned questions on whether he could stay in the job until the end of his term as ruling party leader, and hence, premier, in September 2021.

tags
top news
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
West Bengal extends lockdown till Sept 30 amid Covid-19 outbreak
West Bengal extends lockdown till Sept 30 amid Covid-19 outbreak
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
‘Dragon has many heads’: Court orders Covid-19 tests for migrants returning to Delhi
‘Dragon has many heads’: Court orders Covid-19 tests for migrants returning to Delhi
India’s GDP numbers could be worst in decades. What experts say
India’s GDP numbers could be worst in decades. What experts say
In Kashmir, different political ideologies have been set aside for a larger goal: Omar Abdullah
In Kashmir, different political ideologies have been set aside for a larger goal: Omar Abdullah
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In