e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Pained to hear about your ill health’: PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Shinzo Abe

‘Pained to hear about your ill health’: PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Shinzo Abe

india Updated: Aug 28, 2020 18:43 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japan’s Shinzo Abe.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japan’s Shinzo Abe.(Reuters)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished speedy recovery to his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Friday, hours after he resigned over health issues.

“Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery,” PM said in a tweet.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi reaches out to students over NEET, JEE; offers advice to Centre
Sonia Gandhi reaches out to students over NEET, JEE; offers advice to Centre
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
India bowler among several CSK members to test positive for Covid-19
India bowler among several CSK members to test positive for Covid-19
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, quits
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, quits
Over 400 million poor now have access to banks: Finance ministry
Over 400 million poor now have access to banks: Finance ministry
Rhea speaks: India’s obsession with the Sushant Singh Rajput case
Rhea speaks: India’s obsession with the Sushant Singh Rajput case
6 non-BJP states file review petition in SC for NEET, JEE postponement
6 non-BJP states file review petition in SC for NEET, JEE postponement
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In