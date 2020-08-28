‘Pained to hear about your ill health’: PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Shinzo Abe

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 18:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished speedy recovery to his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Friday, hours after he resigned over health issues.

“Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery,” PM said in a tweet.