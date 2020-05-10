Deer gets kiss of life after crashing through roof of Mumbai slum

india

Updated: May 10, 2020 19:08 IST

A spotted deer that crashed through the roof of a shanty in Powai shortly after midnight was rescued by animal welfare groups a couple of hours later on Sunday.

Residents of the slum in Powai were woken up shortly after midnight when the deer crashed through the roof.

The incident happened around 1.30 am in Mahatma Pule Chawl close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). A slum dweller claimed that the deer was being chased by a predator.

A seven member rescue team including animal welfare groups from Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), Plants and Animals Welfare Society (PAWS-Mumbai), and forest officials rescued the animal in a couple of hours.

“We are not sure about the cause of the sudden fall though there are several rumours. It is an unusual rescue,” said Jitendra Ramgaokar, deputy conservator of forest (Thane). “The deer fell from a height into the settlement located at the base of a hill. The animal was in shock for a while, and could not move inside Karan Parihar’s home (a resident of the slum) for some time.”

The chital, or spotted deer, which is found in SGNP, was taken to the rescue centre. “The deer only had minor injuries. A full checkup will be done and based on the presence of its herd in the same rescue area, the animal will be released,” said Vijay Barabde, range forest officer from SGNP.

This is the second such incident in less than a month. Another spotted deer which jumped from a hill in Hanuman Tekdi on April 21 died due to the impact.

“In both cases the animals were being chased by a predator and to save themselves jumped from the hill,” said Aaba Kubal, a resident of the slum who informed animal rescue groups.

Pawan Sharma, president, RAWW said, “The animal ended up in a tough spot. The joint rescue was completed amidst hundreds of slum dwellers who had gathered.”

“On April 21, the deer had fallen from a great height but in the latest incident it was a much shorter jump and the tin-shed broke his fall,” said Sunish Subramanian Kunju, PAWS-Mumbai.