...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Defamation case against Rahul: UP court reserves order for May 2

The previous hearing in the matter was held on April 17.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 09:36 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Arguments were heard on Wednesday in a defamation case involving Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, with a local MP-MLA court reserving its order for May 2, officials said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in support of party candidates ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Colachel in Kanniyakumari. (PTI)

The hearing before the MP-MLA court focused on an application filed under Section 311 (which empowers a court to call or recall any witness at any stage of a trial if it feels their testimony is necessary for a fair decision) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), with counsels for both sides presenting their arguments.

Gandhi's counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla said the court heard submissions on the plea moved by complainant's lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey and fixed May 2 for pronouncement of its order.

The previous hearing in the matter was held on April 17.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's April 23 Bengal visit cancelled: Cong blames Mamata govt, TMC minister points to EC

Earlier, Gandhi had also recorded his statement under Section 313 of the CrPC, after which the court had asked him to present his defence and evidence. However, no such evidence was submitted on his behalf, according to court proceedings.

 
defamation case rahul gandhi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / Defamation case against Rahul: UP court reserves order for May 2
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.