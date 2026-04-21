Rahul Gandhi's April 23 Bengal visit cancelled: Cong blames Mamata govt, TMC minister points to EC

The state-level friction between the Congress and CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress took a dramatic turn on Tuesday after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Kolkata for April 23 had to be cancelled. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could not leave for the Bengal visit as permission did not come through, party sources told ANI. (Photo: AICC)

His party alleged that at the behest of the TMC, the local administration, specifically the police, has not granted permission for the visit. According to the Congress, the party waited until 6pm on Tuesday, April 21; but as permission was not granted, it was no longer possible to make preparations for the event.

Rahul Gandhi remains keen to undertake a visit to Bengal; therefore, a fresh request for administrative permission will be submitted for either April 25 or 26, news agency ANI reported citing Congress sources.

What TMC said TMC minister Shashi Panja reacted by saying that applications for public meetings need to be sent through a Suvidha Portal “2-7 days before the public meeting”.

“This rule applies to all public meetings. All political parties need to take permission like this,” she said.