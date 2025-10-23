Defence ministry approves procurement of weapons systems worth ₹79,000 crore

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday cleared the acquisition of defence hardware worth ₹79,000 crore, including Nag missiles, electronic intelligence and surveillance systems, and amphibious vessels, to boost the military’s combat capabilities. New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives for the ‘Commanders’ Conference 2025’ at Nausena Bhawan, in New Delhi, on Thursday. (PTI)

This is the second major decision on defence procurements following Operation Sindoor, India’s attacks on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan in May in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. Military procurements worth ₹67,000 crore were cleared on August 5.

The latest proposals were cleared during a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, the defence ministry said.

The DAC approved several projects for the Indian Navy, including the procurement of landing platform docks (LPDs), 30mm naval surface guns (NSGs), advanced lightweight torpedoes (AWLT), electro-optical infrared search and track system, and smart ammunition for 76mm super rapid guns.

The procurement of LPDs will help the Indian Navy conduct amphibious operations alongside the army and the air force, the defence ministry said. The LPDs are amphibious warfare vessels capable of transporting troops and heavy equipment.

The defence ministry said the integrated sea capability provided by the LPDs will help the navy conduct peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

The ALWTs, indigenously developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), are capable of targeting conventional nuclear and midget submarines, the ministry said.

The 30mm NSG will enhance the capability of the navy and Coast Guard to conduct low-intensity maritime operations and anti-piracy operations.

The DAC cleared several proposals for the army, including the procurement of Nag tracked missile systems Mk-II (NAMIS), ground-based mobile electronic intelligence systems (ELINT), and high mobility vehicles (HMVs).

The NAMIS systems will enhance the army’s ability to neutralise enemy combat vehicles, bunkers and field fortifications, while the ground-based ELINT systems will provide round-the-clock electronic intelligence on enemy activities, the ministry said.

The HMVs will significantly improve logistical support for troops across diverse terrain, it said.

The DAC also approved several projects for the air force, including the procurement of collaborative long-range target saturation and destruction systems (CLRTS/DS). The CLRTS/DS has the capability for autonomous takeoff, landing, navigation, payload detection, and payload delivery in the mission area.