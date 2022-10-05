Home / India News / Defence secretary co-chairs India-UK Defence Consultative Group meeting

Defence secretary co-chairs India-UK Defence Consultative Group meeting

india news
Published on Oct 05, 2022 08:34 AM IST

Defence secretary Ajay Kumar. (Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent

Defence secretary Ajay Kumar co-chaired the India-UK Defence Consultative Group (DCG) meeting with his British counterpart, David Williams, in London on Tuesday.

In a statement, the defence ministry said that the two reviewed the progress of service-level bilateral groups and other defence cooperation mechanisms and discussed defence and industrial cooperation.

In July, national security advisor Ajit Doval met his then UK counterpart, Stephen Lovegrove, and discussed cooperation in cyber, maritime, Indo-Pacific, regional security, and tackling violent extremism.

They took forward discussions earlier held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then counterpart, Boris Johnson, and discussed cooperation in the technology and defence sectors with a focus on the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Kumar and Williams discussed defence industrial cooperation, cyber and artificial intelligence, and agreed to work together for strengthening the defence relationship. He also held a meeting with national security advisor Sir Tim Barrow.

