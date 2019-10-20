e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Defence trade with India to reach $18 billion this year: Pentagon

Undersecretary Of Defense For Acquisition And Sustainment Ellen M Lord said the US is committed to strengthen its partnership with India while furthering military-to-military relationships and cooperation.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2019 01:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Washington
The Pentagon said the US granted the India Strategic Trade Authority Tier 1 designation last August, providing New Delhi with greater supply-chain efficiency by allowing American companies to export a greater range of dual-use and high-technology items to India under streamlined processes.
The Pentagon said the US granted the India Strategic Trade Authority Tier 1 designation last August, providing New Delhi with greater supply-chain efficiency by allowing American companies to export a greater range of dual-use and high-technology items to India under streamlined processes.((REUTERS FILE))
         

The bilateral defence trade between Indian and the US is expected to reach $18 billion by the end of the year, the Pentagon said on Saturday. The statement comes ahead of the ninth India-US Defence Technologies and Trade Initiative (DTTI) group meeting in New Delhi next week.

The DTTI seeks to identify opportunities for co-development and co-production of military hardware, collaborate on science and technology projects and jointly explore policy changes needed to further the military relationship.

“The United States is committed to strengthening its partnership with India while furthering military-to-military relationships and cooperation,” Ellen Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, told reporters. “Bilateral defense trade, essentially zero in 2008, will reach an estimated $18 billion later this year,” she said.

At a meeting of the Defence Policy Group in August, India and the US took stock of ongoing cooperation in recent years in defence trade, technology, procurement, industry, R&D and mil-to-mil engagement.

Lord heads to New Delhi next week to co-chair the DTTI group meeting with her co-chair secretary for defence protection Apurva Chandra.

Lord said she expects to announce progress in ties in the aftermath of the signing of the COMCASA (Communications, Compatibility and Security Agreement) at the first 2+2 in Delhi last September. “I personally have seen an uptick in the pace of movement in India, the willing to -- willingness to engage, and we truly are developing some new capabilities together for production in India, as well as to be produced here.” COMCASA is the third foundational agreement signed by India and US, paving the way for increased interoperability between their militaries.

The US Senate, in June, passed a legislative provision that brings India at par with America’s NATO allies and countries like Israel and South Korea for increasing defence cooperation.

“All of these examples show how the United States and India are working bilaterally and in cooperation with other like-minded partners to advance our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific,” she said. Lord said she personally has seen an uptick in the pace of movement in India and the willingness to engage. “We truly are developing some new capabilities together for production in India, and to be produced here,” she said.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 01:29 IST

tags
top news
‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News