Deferral of Sahitya Akademi awards sparks controversy

A decision by the Sahitya Akademi to defer the announcement of its annual prestigious awards on Thursday sparked a controversy with the Opposition alleging interference by the government and the Union culture ministry saying as per a prior memorandum of understanding, prior approval was required. The Sahitya Akademi did not issue a public statement. (File photo)

The Akademi was to announce awards across multiple categories, including for overall literary contribution, translations and writing in various Indian languages, according to an official press invite by the Union ministry of culture. The postponement was conveyed internally shortly before the scheduled announcement, according to people familiar with the matter.

To be sure, the postponement was not officially communicated but was instead told to reporters on the site a few minutes before the event was supposed to begin.

The Akademi functions under the culture ministry but is mandated as an autonomous institution with independent selection committees for its awards. Its annual awards are among the most visible recognitions in the literary field and are usually announced in December. Over the last two years, the awards were announced in December.

In an official communication, the culture ministry informed the heads of the Lalit Kala Akademi, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Sahitya Akademi and National School of Drama that, under the Memorandum of Understanding for 2025–26, the “exercise of restructuring of Awards is required to be undertaken in consultation with the ministry” and sought details of “measures taken so far.” The ministry further directed that “till such time the restructuring process is duly approved by the ministry, no process for declaration of Awards shall be undertaken without the prior approval of the ministry.”

The Sahitya Akademi did not issue a public statement.

The Opposition hit out at the government.

“Extremely deplorable that the Sahitya Akademi has sent the recommendations for its awards to the Union government. This is the first time ever in its history that an autonomous body such as the Akademi is bowing down to the ruling powers and seeking their approval,” CPI (M) chief MA Baby said on X.

He also referred to the administrative functioning of the Akademi, which has been operating without a regular secretary since October. “It is a shame that the Akademi, which is now functioning without a secretary, is on its knees for the government’s permission, betraying the vision of its illustrious founders,” he said.