Dehradun cloudburst live updates: Shops damaged in Sahastradhara; CM Dhami reviews relief efforts

Dehradun cloudburst live updates: Dehradun: A road being washed away after heavy rain triggered a cloudburst, in Dehradun, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.

Dehradun cloudburst live updates: A cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Monday night triggered heavy rainfall, causing the Tamsa River to swell. Two people were reported missing, shops were washed away, and roads suffered damage. The rising water also inundated the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, with water reaching the Hanuman statue, though the sanctum sanctorum remained unaffected....Read More

District Magistrate Savin Bansal confirmed that rescue teams had been sent to the site. “Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and Public Works Department (PWD) are engaged in the rescue operation,” he said. “Some shops were washed away, and two people are missing. Search efforts are underway.”

Locals narrate how water surged inside the cave temple

Local residents recounted their experience of water surging into the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple. One resident told ANI that the water level had begun rising and reached nearly 10–12 feet.

"Around 4:45 am, the water entered the cave... Later, when the water level started increasing, it rose to 10-12ft... The water reached above the 'Shivling'... Somehow, we made our way, and with the help of the rope, we came up..." he further added.

Speaking to ANI, another local said the temple had sustained heavy damage due to the strong flow of water.

“Due to the strong flow of water, a lot of logs came floating, due to which the temple has faced a lot of damage... In this situation, everyone should stay away from the river,” the local said.

Chandrabhaga River in Rishikesh overflows

Officials said heavy rainfall has also affected Rishikesh, where the Chandrabhaga River has been flowing above normal levels since morning, with water reaching the highway.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), three people stranded in the river were rescued, while several vehicles remain trapped in floodwaters. Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and avoid going near swollen rivers and streams.

Overnight rainfall across several parts of Uttarakhand damaged roads, homes and shops, and also washed away a bridge in the early hours of Tuesday.

"Damage have been reported from Sahastradhara and Mal Devta in Dehradun, and also from Mussoorie. Two to three people are said to be missing in Dehradun. A death has been reported from Mussoorie and is being verified," said Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman.

He added that teams are carrying out relief and rescue work in the affected areas, with around 300 to 400 people shifted to safety.

In a post on X, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Received the sad news of some shops getting damaged due to heavy rains in Sasthdhara, Dehradun, late last night. District administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations."

"I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard and am personally monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Himachal rain fury

Heavy overnight rainfall struck Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, causing severe destruction in Dharampur town. The district has experienced continuous rain since Monday night; police reported that the Dharampur bus stand was flooded.

Several buses and vehicles were swept away in the forceful current.

DCP Dharampur, Mandi, said: "Dharampur town was the worst affected as the Son Khad river suddenly swelled and took a furious form. Around midnight, floodwaters gushed into the bus stand, submerging several state-run buses and sweeping away others along with dozens of private vehicles including cars, bikes, and scooters."

No casualties have been officially confirmed, though one person is reported missing and authorities are verifying the case, the DCP added.

Debris entered numerous homes and shops, while extensive damage to vehicles was also reported.

The water level of the Son Khad River is now receding, with police and the administration continuing ground assessments.

Houses and shops near the riverbank were submerged, forcing many residents to take refuge on rooftops.

A hostel accommodating around 150 students was flooded, but all were safely moved to upper floors.

Police and rescue teams, led by DSP Sanjeev Sood, carried out overnight operations to assist residents.

Himachal Pradesh’s monsoon devastation has claimed 404 lives since June 20, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Of these, 229 deaths were linked to rain-related incidents, while 175 resulted from road accidents, the SDMA confirmed on Monday.

The fatalities were attributed to landslides, flash floods, drowning, electrocution, lightning, and house collapses, the SDMA report noted.

By district, Mandi recorded 37 rain-related deaths, followed by Kangra (34), Kullu (31), Chamba (28), and Shimla (23), marking them among the hardest hit.