‘Delaying tactic’: Mahua Moitra on remission of convicts in Bilkis Bano case

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday slammed the Gujarat government for claiming privilege over the files of remission or pre-mature release of the 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case.

While speaking to the reporters, she said, "This is a delaying tactic on the part of Centre and Gujarat governments. They were clearly in contempt as they didn't produce the files".

The government has claimed privilege over the pre-mature release of the convicts and said that it is likely to seek review of the court's March 27 order of showing records used in the remission of sentence.

The Supreme Court while hearing on the pleas filed by Bilkis Bano and others challenging the remission of the convicts, said, "A pregnant woman was gang-raped and several people were killed. You cannot compare victim's case with standard section 302 (murder) cases. Like you cannot compare apples with oranges, similarly massacre cannot be compared with single murder. Crimes are generally committed against society and the community. Unequals cannot be treated equally."

"The question is whether the government applied its mind and what material formed the basis of its decision to grant remission. Today it is Bilkis but tomorrow it can be anyone. It may be you or me. If you do not show your reasons for grant of remission, then we will draw our own conclusions," the court observed.

The court posted the clutch of pleas challenging the remission to the convicts for final disposal on May 2. It has also ordered all the convicts who have not been served notice to file their replies.

It also asked the Centre and the state government to make its stand clear about filing of a review plea.

All the 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on August 15, 2022. Bilkis Bano, a then 21-year-old and five-month pregnant woman was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident in 2002. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.

(With inputs from agencies)