Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra slams UP CM 'Ajay Bisht' over Asad Ahmad killing

ByManjiri Chitre
Apr 13, 2023 08:08 PM IST

Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice - who were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad's encounter. Calling the UP CM by his real name ‘Ajay Bisht’, Moitra recalled his ‘gaadi palat jaata hai’ (car can flip) remark during gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter - where he was shot dead after a police vehicle carrying the gangster overturned.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra (PTI)
Also read: 'Repeat of Vikas Dubey incident has…': Mayawati on Asad's encounter killing

“Vikas ubey was brought from Gujarat to Meerut and in connection with that, CM of UP Mr. Ajay Bisht had said 'gaadi palat jaata hai' which means cars can overturn. So, the other name for Mr. Ajay Bisht was 'Mr. Thok Do'. Because even when he was an MP, and as a CM, he would like to tell his police and law and order to 'Thok Do' which means finish them off,” the TMC MP said during a press briefing.

Further slamming the CM, Moitra said, “So this complete lawlessness, jungle raj - without resorting to the rule of law, encounter killings have always flourished under the gentleman and continue to do so. So I hope the people of India will see this for what it is.”

Also read: ‘Tribute to my son’: Umesh Pal's mother on Asad Ahmad encounter. Watch

“Why do we have a constitution? Why did we become independent? Because we wanted to live under the framework of a rule of law. So when you have a CM or HM saying that it is okay if someone died, then you are basically pointing a finger at the constitution - which is basically what the BJP is doing day after day,” Moitra added.

Earlier in the day, Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice - who were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi. According to the police, Asad and his aide Ghulam were journeying across multiple states after Pal's murder. The officials located the two in Jhansi after receiving a tip, they added.

