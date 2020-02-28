e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Delegation meets I&B minister to discuss attacks on journalists

Delegation meets I&B minister to discuss attacks on journalists

The delegation, in its memorandum, urged the Centre, particularly the I&B ministry and the home ministry to direct the police everywhere, especially in the National Capital Region (NCR), to uphold democratic values and sensibilities.

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 06:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar addresses a press conference on North East Delhi violence, at his residence in New Delhi.
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar addresses a press conference on North East Delhi violence, at his residence in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

A delegation of journalists, represented by the Press Club of India, Indian Women’s Press Corps and the Press Association, on Thursday, called on the Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and sought his cooperation and intervention in containing the growing atrocities on mediapersons while discharging their duties, particularly as witnessed during the ongoing riots in Delhi.

The delegation, in its memorandum, urged the Centre, particularly the I&B ministry and the home ministry to direct the police everywhere, especially in the National Capital Region (NCR), to uphold democratic values and sensibilities.

Javadekar agreed with the plea and said that it was of utmost importance that the media was permitted to do its work in an atmosphere conducive to accurate and in-depth reporting no matter how challenging the circumstances.

He assured that he will take up the issue with the authorities concerned for safety of journalists and facilitate conducive and panic-free environment that would allow mediapersons to discharge their professional duties, a statement released by the mediapersons said.

tags
top news
When PM Modi took out his iPad and gave impromptu trade presentation to Trump
When PM Modi took out his iPad and gave impromptu trade presentation to Trump
Bhim Army face-off with pro-CAA group first trigger in Delhi riots: Police
Bhim Army face-off with pro-CAA group first trigger in Delhi riots: Police
Delhi riots: As the dust settles, scale of tragedy starts to unfold
Delhi riots: As the dust settles, scale of tragedy starts to unfold
India, US look to fast-track conclusion of ‘phase one’ of trade deal
India, US look to fast-track conclusion of ‘phase one’ of trade deal
In Delhi, families scared to take bodies back to riot affected areas
In Delhi, families scared to take bodies back to riot affected areas
Pet dog of coronavirus patient found to have ‘low level’ of virus in Hong Kong
Pet dog of coronavirus patient found to have ‘low level’ of virus in Hong Kong
Rape complainant, 19, attacked with acid by accused’s wife
Rape complainant, 19, attacked with acid by accused’s wife
BS 6 Honda Activa 125 recalled, check if yours is affected
BS 6 Honda Activa 125 recalled, check if yours is affected
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news