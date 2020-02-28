Delegation meets I&B minister to discuss attacks on journalists

india

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 06:36 IST

A delegation of journalists, represented by the Press Club of India, Indian Women’s Press Corps and the Press Association, on Thursday, called on the Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and sought his cooperation and intervention in containing the growing atrocities on mediapersons while discharging their duties, particularly as witnessed during the ongoing riots in Delhi.

The delegation, in its memorandum, urged the Centre, particularly the I&B ministry and the home ministry to direct the police everywhere, especially in the National Capital Region (NCR), to uphold democratic values and sensibilities.

Javadekar agreed with the plea and said that it was of utmost importance that the media was permitted to do its work in an atmosphere conducive to accurate and in-depth reporting no matter how challenging the circumstances.

He assured that he will take up the issue with the authorities concerned for safety of journalists and facilitate conducive and panic-free environment that would allow mediapersons to discharge their professional duties, a statement released by the mediapersons said.