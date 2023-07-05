Delegation of Left MPs to visit violence-hit Manipur from July 6-8

A joint delegation of MPs from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) will visit violence-scarred Manipur for three days, starting from Thursday, to express solidarity with the affected people, study the situation on the ground and talk to all stakeholders, including the authorities, to restore normalcy to the state at the earliest.

According to an official release by the CPI(M)'s Politburo on Wednesday, the delegation will meet people from all ethnic communities, both in Churachandpur and the Imphal valley. "The delegation will meet the governor on July 7 at 5.00 pm and will address the media on July 8 to share their experience," the release stated.

"Manipur continues to be in deadly turmoil. Deaths are continuing and so are the distress of the people in relief camps and elsewhere. There is an atmosphere of mistrust and insecurity. The internet continues to be in shut down closing Manipur from the rest of the country. Unfortunately, most of the mainstream media do not cover the plight of the different ethnic groups of Manipur," the Politburo statement read further.

It added that the "claims of the greatest governance through 'double engine' government are now exposed to the marrow of its bones. The Prime Minister and his trusted lieutenants including the Home Minister show greater interest in undermining opposition parties and force defection in Maharashtra".

"The people of Manipur continue to struggle on the principal demand of urgent restoration of normalcy and the removal of the Chief Minister who has become a symbol of divisive politics and has lost all legitimacy to continue in office. A national convention was held in New Delhi on June 25 with saw the participation of 10 like-minded political parties and elected members of Zilla Parishads from Manipur on these demands," it added.

The delegation will comprise Bikashranjan Bhattacharya and John Brittas, Rajya Sabha members from CPI(M); Binoy Viswam, Sandosh Kumar P, Rajya Sabha members from CPI; and Subbarayan, a Lok Sabha member from CPI.

