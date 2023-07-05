One killed in Manipur as security forces open fire after mob tries to loot arms

New Delhi: A hundreds-strong mob in Manipur on Tuesday attempted to raid a police reserve camp and take away weapons, prompting security personnel to open fire in what led to the death of one man and injuries to 10 others, people familiar with the development said. A man was killed and 10 were injured in an open fire by security personnel after a mob attempts to rob a police reserve camp. (PTI)

The siege, at the headquarters of the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion in Manipur’s Thouthbal district, began with around 500 people at 10.30am. By noon, the crowd swelled to about 700 people and there were attempts at multiple locations to break into the camp, prompting the security personnel there to fire tear gas shells at the crowd.

The incident prompted the Assam Rifles to be called in, and a curfew relaxation in the district to be rescinded.

Since May 3, Manipur has been gripped by ethnic clashes, triggered by an order by the Manipur high court that recommended to the government that the Meiteis, the dominant community in Manipur forming 53% of the population, be included in the scheduled tribe list. This led to protests by the tribal population,particularly the Kukis, and tensions led to clashes across the state. Since then, sporadic violence has continued, with at least 122 dead, over 300 injured, and nearly 50,000 displaced from their homes.

“The movement of the two columns of the Assam Rifles was blocked at several locations by the mob in front of the headquarters. The miscreants were armed. A petrol bomb was also thrown which hit a Assam Rifles vehicle and it caught fire. An Assam Rifles soldier was also injured after being hit on his leg by a bullet,” said an official, who asked not to be named.

The mob was broken up in the evening.

“The mob did not allow the security forces to take him to the hospital but the security forces on the ground worked together and ensured that the man was also taken to the hospital, and also the mob despite their best efforts did not break into the headquarters and enter the armoury,” the official added,

Until late Tuesday night, there were 4-5 columns of Army and Assam rifles posted in the area.

Police identified the man with just one name, Ronaldo, who was shot and died on way to an hospital in Imphal.

On Sunday, three village volunteers were killed in an attack by unknown miscreants at Khoijumantabi, a village situated on the boundary of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

In a separate incident, abandoned house of a militant group spokesperson was torched on Monday night by some identified persons.