Home / India News / In Manipur, schools to reopen for Class 1-8 from July 5

In Manipur, schools to reopen for Class 1-8 from July 5

ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati
Jul 04, 2023 12:20 AM IST

Manipur has around 1,110 schools – including 643 private schools, 384 government schools and 83 aided schools

The Manipur department of education on Monday issued an order stating that schools for Classes 1 to 8 will start from July 5, after being shut since ethnic clashes began in the state on May 3, even as fresh violence erupted in the northeastern state on Monday though no casualty was reported, official said.

At least 120 people have been killed, over 300 injured and nearly 40,000 displaced in Manipur since May 3 (AFP)
At least 120 people have been killed, over 300 injured and nearly 40,000 displaced in Manipur since May 3 (AFP)

“In supersession of all orders issued in this regard, normal classes for Class 1 to 8 for all schools in the state, will resume from 5th of July, 2023 [Wednesday]. All zonal education officers under the department of education-schools, Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned and take up necessary actions accordingly,” said an order issued by L Nandakumar Singh, director of education-schools.

At least 120 people have been killed, over 300 injured and nearly 40,000 displaced in Manipur since May 3, when ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Manipur has around 1,110 schools – including 643 private schools, 384 government schools and 83 aided schools, according to the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur.

Meanwhile, during a press conference Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that bunkers set up along the hill and valley districts will be removed while additional state forces have been mobilised to provide security to both Meitei and Kuki farmers so that agricultural activities can start, news agency PTI reported.

Gunfight breaks out in Imphal West

A gunfight broke out between two groups in Imphal West district on Monday, officials said. This comes a day after three people were shot dead and another beheaded along the Bishnupur-Churachandpur border.

There were no reports of any casualty, officials said, adding that security forces were deployed in the area to tackle the situation.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out