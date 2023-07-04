In Manipur, schools to reopen for Class 1-8 from July 5

The Manipur department of education on Monday issued an order stating that schools for Classes 1 to 8 will start from July 5, after being shut since ethnic clashes began in the state on May 3, even as fresh violence erupted in the northeastern state on Monday though no casualty was reported, official said. At least 120 people have been killed, over 300 injured and nearly 40,000 displaced in Manipur since May 3 (AFP)

“In supersession of all orders issued in this regard, normal classes for Class 1 to 8 for all schools in the state, will resume from 5th of July, 2023 [Wednesday]. All zonal education officers under the department of education-schools, Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned and take up necessary actions accordingly,” said an order issued by L Nandakumar Singh, director of education-schools.

At least 120 people have been killed, over 300 injured and nearly 40,000 displaced in Manipur since May 3, when ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Manipur has around 1,110 schools – including 643 private schools, 384 government schools and 83 aided schools, according to the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur.

Meanwhile, during a press conference Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that bunkers set up along the hill and valley districts will be removed while additional state forces have been mobilised to provide security to both Meitei and Kuki farmers so that agricultural activities can start, news agency PTI reported.

Gunfight breaks out in Imphal West

A gunfight broke out between two groups in Imphal West district on Monday, officials said. This comes a day after three people were shot dead and another beheaded along the Bishnupur-Churachandpur border.

There were no reports of any casualty, officials said, adding that security forces were deployed in the area to tackle the situation.

