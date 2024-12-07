Delhi: 18-year-old scrap worker stabbed to death in fight over flushing toilet

An 18-year-old scrap shop worker was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbours in south Delhi's Govindpuri in a dispute over a common toilet not being flushed adequately. A view of the spot where a man was allegedly stabbed to death and fatally injured his brother by his neighbour over an issue last night at Govindpuri in New Delhi, India, on Saturday.(Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The incident happened on Friday night between the siblings and a family living on the first floor of a building in lane number 6, reported news agency PTI.

“Both parties were tenants on the first floor of the building and had a common toilet. The quarrel started when Bhikam's (the accused) youngest son used the common toilet and didn't flush,” police said in a statement.

The deceased Sudheer reportedly objected to the common toilet not being flushed properly, which led to a fight between the accused's family and the deceased and his siblings.

According to police, Bhikam Singh, his wife Meena, and their three sons Sanjay, 20, Rahul, 18, and a minor boy attacked the three youths. Using a kitchen knife, they stabbed Sudheer on his chest, face and scalp, which later proved fatal. His brother, Prem, 22, is undergoing treatment and his friend, Sagar, was discharged.

The incident came to light when the accused's family informed the police that they were under attack by the three youths.

“Bhikam's family called the police and told them that their mother was attacked,” a neighbour told PTI. He also claimed that the deceased was attacked with rods and knives.

“I am here at AIIMS. Today, in a stabbing incident, one person died, while another person is critical. This is the same area where an on-duty constable was shot. I want to ask what is Centre doing,” said Delhi chief minister Atishi.

The deceased scrap worker has been identified as a native of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. He shifted to his current residence 45 days ago for a rent of ₹3,000 and shared the house with his brother, an e-rickshaw driver.