Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi: 18-year-old scrap worker stabbed to death in fight over flushing toilet

ByHT News Desk
Dec 07, 2024 05:40 PM IST

Sudheer objected to the common toilet not being flushed properly, which led to a fight between the accused's family, Sudhir and his siblings.

An 18-year-old scrap shop worker was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbours in south Delhi's Govindpuri in a dispute over a common toilet not being flushed adequately.

A view of the spot where a man was allegedly stabbed to death and fatally injured his brother by his neighbour over an issue last night at Govindpuri in New Delhi, India, on Saturday.(Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
A view of the spot where a man was allegedly stabbed to death and fatally injured his brother by his neighbour over an issue last night at Govindpuri in New Delhi, India, on Saturday.(Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The incident happened on Friday night between the siblings and a family living on the first floor of a building in lane number 6, reported news agency PTI.

“Both parties were tenants on the first floor of the building and had a common toilet. The quarrel started when Bhikam's (the accused) youngest son used the common toilet and didn't flush,” police said in a statement.

Also read | Kejriwal says drugs sold everywhere in Delhi, blames Centre

The deceased Sudheer reportedly objected to the common toilet not being flushed properly, which led to a fight between the accused's family and the deceased and his siblings.

According to police, Bhikam Singh, his wife Meena, and their three sons Sanjay, 20, Rahul, 18, and a minor boy attacked the three youths. Using a kitchen knife, they stabbed Sudheer on his chest, face and scalp, which later proved fatal. His brother, Prem, 22, is undergoing treatment and his friend, Sagar, was discharged.

The incident came to light when the accused's family informed the police that they were under attack by the three youths.

“Bhikam's family called the police and told them that their mother was attacked,” a neighbour told PTI. He also claimed that the deceased was attacked with rods and knives.

Also read | Kejriwal continues attack on BJP over law and order in Delhi

“I am here at AIIMS. Today, in a stabbing incident, one person died, while another person is critical. This is the same area where an on-duty constable was shot. I want to ask what is Centre doing,” said Delhi chief minister Atishi.

The deceased scrap worker has been identified as a native of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. He shifted to his current residence 45 days ago for a rent of 3,000 and shared the house with his brother, an e-rickshaw driver.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On