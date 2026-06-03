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Delhi airport's third runway may remain shut till September amid efforts to enhance aircraft-handling capacity

It was due to reopen in early July, but this date has been pushed back as authorities put in place key systems to add at least eight flights an hour.

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 06:47 am IST
By Neha LM Tripathi
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Delhi airport’s third runway, which has been shut since mid-February, may reopen only in September, several weeks after originally planned, as authorities work to shore up the tarmac’s aircraft-handling capacity by 10%, said officials aware of the matter.

Officials said an extension of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) declaring the runway unavailability is expected to be issued later this month.(ANI file photo)

The runway was shut for long-overdue strengthening and upgrades. It was due to reopen in early July, but this date has been pushed back as authorities put in place key systems to add at least eight flights an hour, parallel with the earlier work, to curb the possibility of another shutdown in the short term, said four officials aware of the developments.

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One of the officials, asking not to be named, said: “Considering safety and operational benefits, the proposal has already been agreed upon by all the stakeholders (AAI, DIAL, the DGCA and airline operators). The implementation plan along with the safety assessment report has been submitted to the regulator- DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) for approval.”

The Delhi airport, which can handle 84 air traffic movements (ATMs) an hour and nearly 1,500 ATMs a day, has been witnessing around a 5% reduction in flights, largely in domestic operations, since March.

“Carrying out the threshold modification and ILS replacement simultaneously would avoid another lengthy runway closure in the future, since undertaking the works separately would have required fresh disruptions and relocation of the navigation equipment. Hence, DIAL and AAI also decided the works be done simultaneously,” the official said.

Officials said this will improve safety margins for arriving aircraft, as the landing distance will be increased.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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