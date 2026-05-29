Emergency road along Noida airport runway to be ready before June 15: Yeida

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will construct an emergency road along a Noida International Airport (NIA) runway and will complete it before the commercial operations begin on June 15, an official said on Thursday. Under international standards, alternate emergency access routes are built at major airports so that runways and sensitive areas can be reached more quickly, says official (HT Archive)

“A special emergency access road will be built at NIA to deal with any untoward incident, disaster, or emergency situation. This 140-metre-long and 7-metre-wide road will be built in the eastern direction of the runway and will be connected to the 30-meter cargo road,” Shailendra Bhatia, additional chief executive officer (CEO) of YEIDA, told HT.

“The construction work is about to start, and will be completed before flight operations begin,” added Bhatia, who is also the nodal officer for the NIA.

He said that, under international standards, alternate emergency access routes are built at major airports so that runways and sensitive areas can be reached more quickly. “Such roads become even more necessary as the number of passengers and flights is rising,” said Bhatia.

According to officials, land acquisition for the road in Dastampur village has already been completed, and compensation has been distributed.

Meanwhile, construction of a 10.75-kilometre-long, 30-metre-wide cargo road is underway, with 8.25 km completed. It will be connected to the 60-meter road running parallel to the Yamuna Expressway and connect the expressway with the cargo hub.