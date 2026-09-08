Delhi-NCR to get 55 new air quality monitoring stations by year-end, total to reach 157

The ambient air quality monitoring network across Delhi-NCR is set to become significantly denser, with 55 more continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) to be added by the end of this year, officials aware of the matter said. The Union environment ministry and CAQM announced the expansion plan in February 2026, when Delhi-NCR had 84 stations. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The expansion will take the total number of operational stations across Delhi and NCR towns in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan from the current 102 to 157, meeting a coverage criterion of a station every 25-50 square kilometres (5km x 5km) set by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Union environment ministry.

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Plan to increase monitoring stations The plan requires at least one monitoring station for every 25 sq km in Delhi and contiguous NCR cities such as Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Sonepat. For other district headquarters and cities in the NCR, the criterion is one station for every 50 sq km.

The ministry and CAQM announced the expansion plan in February 2026, when Delhi-NCR had 84 stations. Of these, 40 were in Delhi, 22 in Haryana, 18 in Uttar Pradesh and four in Rajasthan.

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A senior CAQM official said several review meetings had been held since February, both at the ministerial level and by the commission with individual states.

“In the latest review meeting, held in August, the figure has increased from 84 stations to 102 stations. However, another 55 stations will be added by the end of this year, taking the total across NCR to 157 stations. This will satisfy the criteria set in February and will be a scientific approach towards data monitoring,” the official, who requested anonymity, said.

Delhi currently has 47 CAAQMS and will get another 13, taking the total to 60. Haryana’s NCR towns, which currently have 22 stations, will get 23 more, taking their total to 45.

Uttar Pradesh will add 16 stations to its existing 27, taking its total to 43, while Rajasthan’s NCR towns will add three to their existing six, taking the total to nine.