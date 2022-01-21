'Delhi averted Covid-19 danger': Health minister Satyendra Jain as cases dip steadily

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After weeks of exponential growth in daily Covid-19 cases, the daily tally has fallen steadily in the last few days.
A view inside Commonwealth Games (CWG) Covid Care Centre, near Akshardham Temple, in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 12:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The national capital is expected to record 10,500 Covid-19 cases on Friday, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said on Friday, adding the positivity rate is expected to hover between 17-18 per cent, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi had on Thursday logged 12,306 fresh Covid-19 cases and 43 fatalities. Out of these 43 deaths, Covid-19 was a primary cause in only three, Jain further said, giving an indication of stabilising Covid-19 situation in the city.

"Experts said Delhi will record 1 lakh cases daily, but we averted that danger," he also said. The health minister also announced that the Delhi government will take a call on lifting more curbs within 3-4 days.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government sent a proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal with a recommendation to relax some Covid induced restrictions in the city. As per the proposal, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has suggested lifting the weekend curfew. It has also suggested ending the odd-even system for opening of shops and allowing private offices to run with 50 per cent staff in the city.

The city had recorded 28,867 Covid-19 cases last Thursday, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. The number then declined to 24,383 on Friday, 20,718 on Saturday, 18,286 on Sunday, 12,527 on Monday, and 11,684 on Tuesday.

The positivity rate stood at 30.6 per cent on Saturday, the highest in the ongoing wave of the pandemic so far. It fell to 27.9 per cent on Sunday, 28 per cent on Monday and 22.5 per cent on Tuesday.

