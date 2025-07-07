Delhi braces for more rain, thunderstorms today as IMD issues yellow alert for city

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for parts of north India, including New Delhi, even as the capital received incessant rain in the early hours of Monday. New Delhi is likely to receive more rains on Monday.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The IMD bulletin predicted heavy rain alerts for multiple states, including Delhi, Mumbai, Dehradun, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and warned of floods, landslides, thunderstorms, and waterlogging through July 9.

The weather agency separately issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and squalls predicted for Delhi throughout the day.

The capital received a spell of early morning rain, which brought a respite from the heat and humidity on Monday. However, several areas of the city reported waterlogging, affecting traffic movement during peak commuting hours.

Delhi recorded 12 mm of rainfall at 8:30 am as the minimum temperature of Monday dropped to 22.9 degrees Celsius, the weather agency said.

It has also forecast similar conditions to persist over the next two days, with very light to light rain expected thereafter.

More rains expected

The IMD on Sunday said that the monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through Suratgarh, Sirsa, Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Daltonganj, Bankura, Digha and thence southeastward to the northeast Bay of Bengal, ANI reported.

Apart from Delhi, Ahmedabad in Gujarat also witnessed heavy rainfall, with waterlogging and traffic snarls in the city. Other districts of Gujarat too saw an intense spell of rainfall with Banaskantha facing severe flooding and Tharad being one of the worst-affected.

A red alert has also been issued for parts, including Surendranagar, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, and Sabarkantha districts.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 81 -” categorised as "satisfactory" by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).