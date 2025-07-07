Weather today: Red alert in Shimla, Maharashtra; rain hits Delhi

With monsoon now covering entire India, various parts of the country have been receiving heavy rainfall with alerts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) being issued across India. In Delhi heavy rains have persisted since early hour of Monday with yellow alert being issued throughout Delhi.(Shrikant Singh)

For July 7, IMD predicted a heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

Along with this, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

Himachal Pradesh: Red alert in Mandi

Rain continued to lash parts of Shimla as cloudbursts worsened the situation on Sunday. For Monday, a red alert has been issued by IMD in Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur, while orange alert is issued in Chamba, Kullu, Shimla Solan, Hamirpur and Una.

No warning is there for Kinnaur, Lahul and Spiti. Overall, Heavy to Very heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lighting is likely to occur at isolated places. As monsoon continues to wreak havoc in the hill state, Chamba and Mandi were hit by cloudburst on Sunday.

Rainfall in Delhi on Monday morning

In Delhi, rains persisted in the early hour of Monday with yellow alert being issued throughout the city. Among NCR areas, yellow alert has been issued for Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

IMD Delhi NCR Centre on Monday, posted on their X handle informing that Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Delhi and NCR, Jhajjar, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Sonipat, Rohtak and more.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is predicted to remain between 32-34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will remain between 26-28 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh weather: Orange alert after sunny break

According to the Regional Met Centre Chandigarh, an orange alert has been issued in Jalandhar, Amritsar, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Rupnagar and Sas Nagar for moderate to heavy rainfall.

The temperature on Monday in Chandigarh is predicted to remain between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius. After a welcome sunny break through most of the first week of July, rain is expected to make a steady comeback this week in the city. According to IMD the recorded rain on July 1 was 31 mm and 3.7 mm on July 6. However, IMD has predicted chances of heavy rain on Monday, with showers likely to continue till Thursday.

Maharashtra: Red alert in parts of state

In Maharashtra, a red alert has been issued for areas in Madhya Maharashtra including for Pune and Palghar for extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm on July 7.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Nashik, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri. Yellow alert has been sounded for Ahmednagar, Jalna, Jalgaon and Hingoli. Since the onset of the monsoon in May, Mumbai has seen occasional spells of heavy rain and cloudy days. The temperature forecast for Monday is between 30 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.