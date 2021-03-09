IND USA
Image courtesy: ANI
Live

LIVE: Delhi will bid for Olympics in 2048, says Kejriwal

  • Among the key highlights, the budget is expected to have a special allocation for free Covid-19 vaccination at Delhi government hospitals.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:55 PM IST

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manisha Sisodia on Tuesday presented the annual budget for the fiscal year of 2020-21. Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, present a budget outlay of  69,000 crore, which is the highest till date. Based on theme of patriotism, the Delhi government will allocate  10 crore for programmes on the live of BR Ambedkar which will be observed during the 75-week ‘deshbhakti’ celebrations, he added. Another  10 crore will be allocated for programmes and events on the life of Bhagat Singh, he also said.

Among the key highlights, the government aimed to make Delhi's per capital income equivalent to Singapore level by 2047. The Delhi government will also open its first ‘Sainik Schools’ in Delhi. A Deshbhakti curriculum will also begin in schools this year under which there will be one period will be dedicated to patriotism every day.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 09, 2021 02:55 PM IST

    Delhi CM says city will bid for Olympics 2048

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal says city will bid for Olympics in 2048. He says the government will do anything to make it possible.

  • MAR 09, 2021 12:34 PM IST

    For art, culture and tourism sector, Delhi govt allocates 521 crore

    For art, culture and tourism sector , govt allocates 521 crore. Two new schemes to be launched for Delhi's heritage promotion. Five crore to be used to make tourist spots safe for women.

  • MAR 09, 2021 12:26 PM IST

    3227 crore allocated for power sector

    The Delhi govt allocates 3,227 crore for power sector. "90% households in Delhi are availing power subsidies. Subsidies have also been extended to farmers and lawyers," says the deputy chief minister.


  • MAR 09, 2021 12:18 PM IST

    50 crore for Ashram decongestion plan

    Government propose 50 crore for Ashram decongestion plan. Underpass at ashram chowk to be ready by June this year, says Manish Sisodia.

  • MAR 09, 2021 12:16 PM IST

    Delhi inches towards 11,000 buses

    Delhi is inching towards 11,000 buses as mandated by various courts, says Sisodia. The govt is planning to bring 1,300 e-buses in Delhi. 300 e-buses under DTC which will come by this year, Sisodia announces.

    For the first time in a decade Delhi now has 6,693 buses. Once the new buses come including low-floor CNG buses, the fleet will go up to 7693, he also said.

  • MAR 09, 2021 12:10 PM IST

    After EV Policy, 2.2% of total vehicles in Delhi were electronic: Sisodia

    The most progressive step taken by the Delhi Govt is the Delhi Electronic Vehicle (EV) Policy. Before EV Policy, 0.2% of total vehicles in Delhi were EVs

    After EV Policy, 2.2% of total vehicles in Delhi were electronic. 7,000 new EVs after the policy was rolled out, says Sisodia

  • MAR 09, 2021 12:03 PM IST

    5,328 crore allocated for urban development

    As many as 1,343 unauthorised colonies have water and sewer pipelines now out of 1,797 colonies says Sisodia he allocates 5,328 crore for urban development.

  • MAR 09, 2021 12:00 PM IST

    Dream is to host the Olympics in Delhi: Sisodia

    We are working on a sports university to encourage talents of the country. Delhi should host Olympics till 2047. "The dream is to host the Olympics in Delhi," says Sisodia.

  • MAR 09, 2021 11:59 AM IST

    16,377 crore allocated for education

    16,377 crore allocated for education. "In 75 years Delhi has not done so well when it comes to higher education. With new campuses on the verge of opening, number of seats will increase by at least 8,000," said Sisodia.

    A new law university will and separate teachers’ university will also be opened in Delhi.

  • MAR 09, 2021 11:57 AM IST

    Delhi to see 'virtual model school' soon

    Delhi govt to open 'virtual model school' with an idea to promote any time learning, anytime teaching. "There were teachers in our schools who did not know how to use smartphones. We trained them and they conducted online classes for one year," says Sisodia as he makes the announcement.

    "There will be no four walls but there will be studies, teachers, children, enrollment, and curriculum. We have started work on its design and it may be the first of its kind in the world. Any child in the country wanted to study under Delhi model of education can make use of this." he also said.

  • MAR 09, 2021 11:52 AM IST

    Proposal of digital health card, HIMS

    >Cloud-based Health information management system (HIMS) and digital health card for people.

    > Good Samaritan scheme "Delhi ke Farishte" to continue -- 10,600 lives saved since launch of the initiative.

  • MAR 09, 2021 11:48 AM IST

    9,934 crore allocated for health sector

    Delhi government allocated 9,934 crore -- 14% of total budget-- for healh sector. Covid-19 vaccine to remain free for all in government facilities as the Kejriwal-led govt allocated 50 crore for vaccination drive.

  • MAR 09, 2021 11:45 AM IST

    100 mohalla clinics dedicated to women will be opened in Delhi

    Delhi govt to open 100 mohalla clinics exclusively for women in the first phase.

    The numbers will be increased to ensure that there is at least one in each of 272 municipal wards, says Sisodia.

  • MAR 09, 2021 11:33 AM IST

    26 crore allocated for ex-gratia to armed forces martyrs

    26 crore allocated for ex-gratia to armed forces martyrs, says Sisodia in budget presentation.

  • MAR 09, 2021 11:30 AM IST

    Delhi govt to start Deshbhakti curriculum in schools

    Delhi government will start Deshbhakti curriculum in its schools this year. There will be one period for this curriculum every day, says Sisodia. A mentorship program will also be launched to help students.

    'Will also open first Sainik school in Delhi and an armed forces preparatory school.' says Sisodia.

  • MAR 09, 2021 11:29 AM IST

    Indian flags to be installed across Delhi: Sisodia

    Delhi govt allocates 45 crore for installation of Indian flags in 500 locations across the city.

  • MAR 09, 2021 11:26 AM IST

    Key points in budget

    > To celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, Delhi govt will organise 75-weeks of programmes starting March 12.

    > The govt allocates 10 crore for programmes and events on life of BR Ambedkar.

    > Another 10 crore allocated for programmes and events on the life of Bhagat Singh.

  • MAR 09, 2021 11:20 AM IST

    Delhi govt proposes 69,000 crore budget outlay

    The Delhi government proposed a 69,000 crore budget outlay for 2021-22, it is the highest till date. Expense plan includes around 32,000 crore on revenue expenditures and around 37,000 crore on schemes and projects.

  • MAR 09, 2021 11:17 AM IST

    Aim to make Delhi's per capital income equivalent to Singapore level: Sisodia

    By 2047, we aim to make Delhi's per capital income equivalent to that in Singapore, says Sisodia.  "It is difficult but not impossible," he told the Assembly.

  • MAR 09, 2021 11:13 AM IST

    Delhi population likely to reach 3.28 crore by 2047: Sisodia

    Delhi population likely to reach 3.28 crore by 2047, says Sisodia. "We have to set up infrastructure keeping that in mind. The budget will share the government's vision on that."

  • MAR 09, 2021 11:10 AM IST

    Allocation of funds for series of events to commemorate 75 years of independence

    There will be allocation of funds for a series of events to he held across the city over a span of 75 weeks – starting March 12 – to celebrate 75 years of independence in India, says Sisodia.

  • MAR 09, 2021 11:09 AM IST

    The 'deshbhakti' budget

    The budget theme is "deshbhakti," says Sisodia. It will celebrate 75 years of independence, he also said.

  • MAR 09, 2021 11:06 AM IST

    Manish Sisodia begins his address

    Manish Sisodia begins his address as he presents budget presentatoin for the fiscal year.

  • MAR 09, 2021 10:51 AM IST

    Delhi’s per capita income dropped in 2020-21: What the economic survey says


    Delhi’s per capita income, which has been the second-highest in India after Goa’s for years now, dropped from 3,76,211 in 2019-20 to 3,54,004 in 2020-21. Read more

  • MAR 09, 2021 10:45 AM IST

    'All set...': Manish Sisodia to present Delhi's first paperless budget

    Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be presenting Delhi's seventh budget in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. Sisodia was seen carrying a tablet device in a red cover while entering the Assembly as this will be Delhi's first paperless budget. Read more

