Delhi cabinet approves 5100 crore for 2500 monthly aid to women

ByHemani Bhandari
Mar 08, 2025 04:38 PM IST

The Mahila Samridhi Yojana aimed at providing ₹2,500 monthly aid to women in Delhi was one of the major promises of the BJP in its poll manifesto

NEW DELHI: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that the Delhi cabinet has approved 5,100-crore annual budget allocation for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana aimed at providing 2,500 monthly aid to women in the Capital. The scheme was one of the major promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its assembly poll manifesto.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta speaks during a felicitation programme organised to mark International Women's Day at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)
During an event organised by Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium on International Women’s Day, Gupta said that a committee headed by the chief minister has been formed to work on the implementation of the scheme. Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra will also be part of the committee.

“We have sought approval for 5,100 crore for the scheme. A portal will be rolled out for registration of women. The committee which has been set up will work on the implementation,” she said.

No details of when and how the portal will be rolled out were shared.

The event was attended by Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda, and other party leaders.

