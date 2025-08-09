Delhi civic body mulls asking people not to feed pigeons in public spaces. Here's why

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is considering asking people not to feed pigeons in public spaces, as it may lead to health problems associated with the birds' droppings. People feed pigeons at Barakhambha Road in New Delhi on July 17, 2025.(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

According to an MCD official, cited by news agency PTI, the civic body will issue an advisory in the next two weeks.

The person said the move follows concerns over respiratory ailments linked to prolonged exposure to pigeon faeces.

The MCD, in its advisory, would request public cooperation in avoiding feeding pigeons on the roads, footpaths, traffic islands, balconies, and terraces.

"As of now, we do not think strict enforcement is required. But if the problem persists, we may consider additional measures in the future," the official was quoted as saying by the news agency.

"We will appeal to people to stop feeding pigeons for their health and to help control the bird population. Any further action will depend on the situation in the coming months," the official added.

The advisory comes against the backdrop of judicial scrutiny on the issue of feeding pigeons in public spaces.

Earlier this year, the National Green Tribunal issued notices to the Delhi government, the MCD, NDMC and PWD over a plea highlighting how droppings at pigeon feeding spots mix with dust during cleaning and can cause hypersensitivity pneumonitis and other respiratory illnesses.

It also comes amid a dispute over pigeon feeding sites in Mumbai after civic body workers covered one of the sites in Dadar with plastic sheets.

The kabutarkhana in Dadar was draped in plastic sheets, which a 1,000-strong group, purportedly from the Jain community, tore apart earlier this week and poured sacks of chana for the pigeons.