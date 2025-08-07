Pigeons at centre of heated row in Mumbai: Why Maharashtra govt changed stance

A ban on 'kabutarkhanas' recently sparked uproar in Maharashtra, and Mumbai's Dadar saw restless crowds surrounding the pigeon feeding sites as civic body workers covered the one here with plastic sheets. On Wednesday morning, over a hundred members of the Jain community protested at Dadar.(Raju Shinde/HT)

While Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis now terms the closure "abrupt", it was the state government that had ordered the move on July 4, directing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to implement the ban.

Days later, the civic body received a direction from the Bombay High Court on July 31 to file cases against people feeding pigeons, saying it caused public nuisance and posed a health hazard.

The kabutarkhana in Dadar was draped in plastic sheets thereafter, which a 1,000-strong group, purportedly from the Jain community, tore apart on Wednesday and poured sacks of chana for the pigeons.

Why Maha govt banned kabutarkhanas

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande took up the issue of kabutarkhanas in the Maharashtra legislative council on July 3, claiming that the act of feeding pigeons posed a danger as the birds' feathers and droppings caused respiratory problems.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh also weighed in, saying pigeon waste-induced respiratory diseases took her aunt's life.

Minister Uday Samant then presented data and said there were 51 such pigeon-feeding places in Mumbai, adding that directions would be issued to the BMC to immediately shut down the sites.

In a written response to a question by Kayande, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said unauthorised kabutarkhanas in suburban Santacruz (East), Daulat Nagar and Santacruz (West) have been shut down, reported news agency PTI.

Thereafter, action was taken against 142 people for feeding pigeons at 'kabutarkhanas' across Mumbai and a fine of ₹68,700 was recovered from them over 20 days.

Opposition to ban on sites

The shutting down of pigeon feedings sites in Mumbai did not go down well with the public, who argued that was a cultural and religious tradition, and an act of compassion and charity.

The Dadar Kabutarkhana, a grade II heritage structure, was covered in plastic sheets on August 3, and days later, protesters tore it up with knives and other sharp weapons, and fed pigeons there.

While many shopkeepers in the area and BMC officials said the mob belonged to the Jain community, the Dadar Kabutarkhana Trust and the Jain community backtracked and claimed they were not responsible for the vandalism.

Vijayraj Parmar, chairman of the Shantinathji Maharaj Jain Derasar Trust opposite Dadar Kabutarkhana, alleged that many pigeons were seen dying after the site was shut.

Sandeep Doshi, a trustee of the Dadar kabutarkhana, had earlier said, "“With no food and water, the pigeons are growing weak and falling sick. They’re squatting out on the road and being killed by vehicles. This is inhumane."

Maharashtra govt's changed stance

While the Maharashtra government had ordered a ban on kabutarkhanas, as the matter sparked a controversy, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday sought to take a more cautious and measured approach.

He called the closure of these sites "abrupt" and said it was not advisable, urging the BMC to ensure a "controlled feeding" of the birds.

"Saving the lives of pigeons, protecting the environment, and securing citizens' health — all three are important. Until an alternative system is in place, the BMC should continue a regulated and controlled supply of food to the pigeons," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

He called for a clear policy outlining when and where pigeon feeding can take place in a controlled way to prevent health risks.

(With PTI inputs)