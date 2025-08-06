Fadnavis orders “controlled feeding” of pigeons at kabutarkhanas

MUMBAI: After the brouhaha from the Jain and Gujarati communities, the Maharashtra government did a turnaround in its stand on kabutarkhanas (pigeon-feeding sites). Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a meeting on Tuesday, stated that the sudden closure of kabutarkhanas was inappropriate and directed the BMC to allow “controlled feeding” there at specific hours to ensure that the birds did not starve. The civic body has been covering all kabutarkhanas in the city with plastic sheets to ensure people do not feed the pigeons. (Satish Bate/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

In a side nod to the very real concern of public health, the CM directed the civic body to also conduct a scientific study with the help of experts to address concerns such as respiratory issues, pollution from the huge amount of pigeon droppings and public hygiene. The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Girish Mahajan, Ganesh Naik, officials and representatives from the Jain and Gujarati communities.

Following a Bombay high court directive that arose out of health concerns, the BMC had shut down all kabutarkhanas in the city and covered them with plastic sheets to ensure that pigeons did not go there and that people did not feed them. Following this, Jains and Gujaratis kicked up a ruckus, leading to Mahayuti MLAs of constituencies that had significant populations of both communities pressurising the government to reconsider the decision. This led the chief minister to call a meeting for intervention.

Soon after the meeting, the chief minister’s office issued a statement that saving the lives of pigeons, protecting the environment and ensuring public health were all important. He then instructed the BMC to continue regulated food supply to the pigeons until alternative arrangements were made. “To ensure care for pigeons and to avoid any adverse impact on public health, a set of rules should be created specifying when feeding should be allowed and when it should not,” he stated.

Fadnavis also assured the pigeon lovers that he would present their position before the Supreme Court, if required, while asking the state government to become a party in the high court and inform the measures taken to address serious health concerns. He also asked BMC to present their stance on the matter in the high court. He further instructed the civic body to identify alternate places where the kabutarkhanas can be gradually shifted and find out scientific ways to clean the pigeon droppings.

The CM admitted that due to the large number of pigeons all over the city, problems such as respiratory issues, pollution from droppings and public hygiene concerns had arisen. “The adverse effects of this situation need to be studied scientifically, and a study report should be prepared with the help of the relevant experts,” he said. Fadnavis also discussed this issue with former union minister, the BJP’s Maneka Gandhi.

A writ petition on the kabutarkhana issue is currently being heard by the Bombay high court. On July 30, the court expressed concern over the illegal feeding of pigeons despite a ban, citing the health hazards it posed, and directed the BMC to take strict action against the violators and lodge complaints against them.

On July 24, the BMC told the court that the pigeon droppings and the feathers triggered asthma and other diseases such as hypersensitivity pneumonitis. A medical report submitted to the court highlighted that exposure to pigeons and their droppings could harm lungs, cause acute breathlessness and fibrosis. No drug is available to cure or reverse fibrosis.

Before Fadnavis’ intervention, the state government itself had directed the BMC to take strict action against unauthorised kabutarkhanas across the city, following serious health concerns and encroachment of public spaces. This was stated in the legislative council by industries minister Uday Samant on July 3.

Pointing this out, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, in a tweet, accused the BJP of playing with the emotions of the Jain community for political benefit. “On 3rd July, one of the BJP MLCs raised the issue about demolishing the kabutarkhanas in Mumbai. Now a BJP minister who has the right to give orders to the @mybmc is writing a letter to the BMC against it. Minister Lodha is also the guardian minister of Mumbai! What a joke!”

Aaditya said that the sentiments of all local residents, “whichever way they want”, needed to be considered. “The truth is that the Jain community is seen as a guaranteed vote bank by the BJP that can be swayed during elections despite such games by the BJP,” he said. “They must see through this political game.”