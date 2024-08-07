Delhi: Class 9 boy steals mother's gold to gift girlfriend Apple iPhone

The Delhi police apprehended a boy for stealing his mother's gold to buy his girlfriend an Apple iPhone and to fund her birthday party. The incident took place in Delhi's Najafgarh. Apple iPhone 15 ProMax phones are shown in an Apple store. (Representational)(AP file photo)

The boy's mother had complained after her gold was found missing. A pair of gold earrings, a gold ring and a chain were missing. They were recovered from two goldsmiths.

The police have arrested Kamal Verma, one of the goldsmiths.

What did the police say?

"On August 3, an incident of house theft was reported by a woman in which she reported the theft of two gold chains, one pair of gold earrings and one gold ring from her house on August 2, by an unknown person between 8 am to 3 pm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

During the investigation, it was found in the CCTV footage that no one came inside the house or went out. The team then focussed on the role of an insider in the crime. They later found that the minor son had been missing since the crime.

The team started gathering information and questioned his school friends.

"Our team got to know that he (accused) had purchased a new iPhone worth ₹50,000. The team conducted many raids on his hideouts at Dharampura, Kakrola and Najafgarh, but every time he managed to escape. On Tuesday, a tipoff was received that the juvenile would come to his home at about 6 pm, following which a trap was laid near the house," DCP Singh told PTI.

The police later recovered an Apple mobile from his possession.

"The juvenile said that he is a student of Class 9 and studying in a private school in Najafgarh. His father died due to illness and he did not have any interest in studies and scored average marks," the DCP said.

His friends told the police that he was in a relationship with a girl studying in the same class, he said.

"To make a stunning impression on his girlfriend on her birthday, he approached his mother to give him money but due to limited resources, she denied it and advised him to concentrate on his studies. Angered over the denial, he decided to steal money from his house," the officer said.

With inputs from PTI