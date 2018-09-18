In Delhi chief secretary assault case, CM Kejriwal, deputy Sisodia summoned by court

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 lawmakers have been summoned as accused by a Delhi court in a case filed against them for assaulting the city’s top bureaucrat Anshu Prakash nearly seven months ago.

They have been ordered to appear in court on October 25.

The Delhi government’s top bureaucrat had alleged he was assaulted by some lawmakers at a meeting past midnight at the chief minister’s residence on February 19. He had, however, underlined that the assault was part of a common conspiracy by all those present.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said there were sufficient grounds to establish the charges of illegal confinement, criminal intimidation, assaulting a public servant and criminal conspiracy,

The court, however, discharged the accused for intentional insult to cause breach of peace.

The Delhi police had filed a 3,000-page charge-sheet against the Aam Aadmi Party leaders last month after investigating a complaint by chief secretary Anshu Prakash.

Others who were named as accused in the charge sheet were 11 AAP lawmakers -- Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania.

Arvind Kejriwal and his party have denied the accusations, insisting that they had “sensational evidence” in court against the “bogus” and “politically motivated” charges hurled at them by Delhi police.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 11:14 IST