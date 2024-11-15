Delhi CM Atishi announces new timings for govt offices as air quality remains ‘severe’

In a bid to tackle the city's worsening air quality, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has announced staggered timings for government offices across the city. This move aims to reduce traffic congestion and pollution. The initiative comes as Delhi's air quality remaining in the "severe" category for three consecutive days. Rashtrapati Bhavan is barely visible under a thick layer of smog as air quality reels under the 'severe' category, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Delhi woke up on Friday to GRAP Stage III restrictions, imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), due to the city's air quality remaining "severe". The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 411, well within the "severe" range of 400-500.

The GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality — Stage 1 for “poor” Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 201 and 300, Stage 2 for “very poor” AQI of 301-400, Stage 3 for “severe” AQI of 401-450 and Stage 4 for “severe plus” AQI more than 450.

The situation has been compounded by a thick fog that descended over the capital city, reducing visibility to just 400 meters in some areas, including at Safdarjung, and contributing to the worsening air quality. The weather department also recorded Delhi's lowest minimum temperature of the season so far — 15.6°C — significantly higher than the usual seasonal norms.

Atishi's big announcement to reduce pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has announced that government offices will function at different timing in order to reduce the congestion.

Starting immediately, government offices will follow these timings:

- Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 8:30 am to 5:00 pm

- Central Government: 9:00 am to 5:30 pm

- Delhi Government: 10:00 am to 6:30 pm

The move is part of a broader plan to reduce the emissions from transport, one of the primary contributors to the city's poor air quality.

Delhi air quality severe, restrictions imposed

Other GRAP Stage III restrictions include:

- Ban on non-essential construction and demolition

- Closure of stone crushers and mining activities in Delhi-NCR

- Prohibition on inter-state buses from NCR states, except electric, CNG, and BS-VI diesel buses

If the AQI worsens further, Stage IV restrictions may be imposed, which would include:

- Stringent ban on construction and demolition activities

- Suspension of mining-related activities

- Shifting to online classes for students up to Class V

- Daily water sprinkling on major roads