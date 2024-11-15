Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi CM Atishi announces new timings for govt offices as air quality remains ‘severe’

ByHT News Desk
Nov 15, 2024 04:04 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced staggered timings for government offices to combat severe air quality and reduce traffic congestion. 

In a bid to tackle the city's worsening air quality, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has announced staggered timings for government offices across the city. This move aims to reduce traffic congestion and pollution. The initiative comes as Delhi's air quality remaining in the "severe" category for three consecutive days.

Rashtrapati Bhavan is barely visible under a thick layer of smog as air quality reels under the 'severe' category, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Rashtrapati Bhavan is barely visible under a thick layer of smog as air quality reels under the 'severe' category, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Delhi woke up on Friday to GRAP Stage III restrictions, imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), due to the city's air quality remaining "severe". The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 411, well within the "severe" range of 400-500.

The GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality — Stage 1 for “poor” Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 201 and 300, Stage 2 for “very poor” AQI of 301-400, Stage 3 for “severe” AQI of 401-450 and Stage 4 for “severe plus” AQI more than 450.

The situation has been compounded by a thick fog that descended over the capital city, reducing visibility to just 400 meters in some areas, including at Safdarjung, and contributing to the worsening air quality. The weather department also recorded Delhi's lowest minimum temperature of the season so far — 15.6°C — significantly higher than the usual seasonal norms.

Atishi's big announcement to reduce pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has announced that government offices will function at different timing in order to reduce the congestion.

Starting immediately, government offices will follow these timings:

- Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 8:30 am to 5:00 pm

- Central Government: 9:00 am to 5:30 pm

- Delhi Government: 10:00 am to 6:30 pm

The move is part of a broader plan to reduce the emissions from transport, one of the primary contributors to the city's poor air quality.

Delhi air quality severe, restrictions imposed

Other GRAP Stage III restrictions include:

- Ban on non-essential construction and demolition

- Closure of stone crushers and mining activities in Delhi-NCR

- Prohibition on inter-state buses from NCR states, except electric, CNG, and BS-VI diesel buses

If the AQI worsens further, Stage IV restrictions may be imposed, which would include:

- Stringent ban on construction and demolition activities

- Suspension of mining-related activities

- Shifting to online classes for students up to Class V

- Daily water sprinkling on major roads

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //