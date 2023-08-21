Kejriwal orders suspension of official accused of raping friend’s daughter

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the suspension of a government official accused of raping a friend’s 16-year-old daughter repeatedly even as the clamour for the latter’s arrest grew while a police team was at his residence on Monday morning as part of the probe into the case.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

The official allegedly raped the girl from October 2020 to February 2021 after bringing her home following her father’s death in 2020. His wife allegedly gave the girl abortion pills to terminate her pregnancy, the teenager told police in her complaint. The sexual abuse came to light when a psychiatrist at a Delhi hospital, who counselled the girl, reported the matter to the police this month.

A spokesperson for the Delhi government said Kejriwal has asked chief secretary Naresh Kumar to submit a report on the matter by 5pm on Monday amid outrage over the abuse and delay in the arrest.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the horrific incident has shamed humanity. “Action should have been taken by now. Since no action has been taken, the chief minister has intervened and directed that the officer must be suspended. We will provide all possible legal assistance to the girl.”

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said she will issue a notice to the police over the delay in the arrest. She added the accused must be arrested soon. “If the one whose job was to protect the daughters turns into a predator, then where will the girls go?” Maliwal asked.

The accused, a deputy director in the women and child development department (WCD), has been booked under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which warrants immediate arrest, apart from the Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal intimidation, conspiracy, causing miscarriage without consent, etc.

Deputy police commissioner Sagar Singh Kalsi said the arrest was delayed as they were yet to record the girl’s statement before a magistrate. “The child is still under trauma and stress. She is under observation. The investigation is in progress...after the statement to the magistrate, the further course will be decided,” said Kalsi.

A second police officer, who did not want to be identified, said the girl was undergoing treatment following an anxiety attack. He added the doctors treating her said she needed to be under observation for 14 days. “Any further decision will be taken after her statement is recorded before a magistrate. We are seeing if her statement can be recorded today [Monday],” said the second officer. He said the police team was at the residence of the accused as part of the investigation process.

There was no clarity on action against the accused official’s wife for hushing up the alleged abuse.

The official joined the Delhi government over 25 years back as a welfare officer. He has also served as the superintendent of the Juvenile Justice Board which oversees the rehabilitation of children.

In his social media profile, the accused identifies himself as an officer on special duty (OSD) to the WCD minister. But the government clarified he was not an OSD but a deputy director in the department.

The Delhi government spokesperson said since the first information report has been lodged in the matter, the law should take its course. “The Delhi government is sensitive...to such serious matters of women’s safety and child abuse...If he has committed any such reprehensible act, then the sternest possible action should be taken against him.”