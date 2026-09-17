Delhi CM's ‘insensitivity’: AAP slams state for celebrating PM's birthday days after Satya Niketan tragedy

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday slammed the Delhi government over celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, claiming the BJP was being "insensitive" towards the students who died in the Satya Niketan building collapse.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during a 'havan' on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Shri Khatu Shyam Vishal Temple in New Delhi. (@gupta_rekha)

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The Delhi government has planned a series of events, including Kundiya Yajna, blood donation camp, and lighting of lamps across the capital.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said not even 13 days had passed since the death of students and 'grand' celebrations were being held.

Deep Dive What events are planned by the Delhi government to celebrate PM Modi's birthday? The Delhi government has planned four key events, including a lighting of 125,000 diyas at Kartavya Path, a major blood donation camp, a 108-kund yagya, and the launch of the ‘Namo Shramik Seva Kendra’. Why did AAP criticize the Delhi government's birthday celebrations for PM Modi? AAP criticized the celebrations as being insensitive, occurring just days after the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse, which resulted in the deaths of seven people, including five students. How is the BJP's outreach campaign linked to PM Modi's birthday? The BJP's outreach campaign, titled 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', is designed to celebrate PM Modi's 25 years in public life through a series of service activities, running from September 17 to October 17, coinciding with his birthday.

As many as seven people died, of whom five were students, after a paying guest building collapsed on September 6.

Also Read | Satya Niketan PG collapse a result of 'callous, criminal' conduct: Delhi High Court

"Innocent students of Delhi University died at the Satya Niketan paying guest on September 6, and as per Hindu Sanatan customs, Sept 18th is supposed to be their 'Terahvi' (13 days). Till then, there is 'sutak ' period and 'atma' is supposed to be present there.

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{{^usCountry}} "These PM birthday celebrations, hawan, lighting of diyas reflect Delhi chief minister's shamelessness and insensitivity," Bharadwaj said in a video message. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "These PM birthday celebrations, hawan, lighting of diyas reflect Delhi chief minister's shamelessness and insensitivity," Bharadwaj said in a video message. {{/usCountry}}

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The Delhi government is also organising several programmes, including the lighting of 1.25 lakh diyas at Kartavya Path in the evening, among other events.

Prime Minister Modi is set to complete 25 years in governance on October 7 this year, and to celebrate this, the Delhi government is organising a one-month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.