Delhi Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president

Congress’ Delhi unit on Sunday passed a resolution to make party leader and Wayanad lawmaker Rahul Gandhi as the chief with immediate effect.

The unit also passed two more resolutions seeking the resignations of Union home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for their failures.

The Congress party needs a dynamic and powerful leader like Rahul Gandhi at the helm considering the disturbed and dangerous political situation in the country, Delhi unit chief Anil Kumar said in his resolution on Sunday.

"Rahulji has been waging a determined battle to expose the misdeeds of the Modi Government, and his leading from the front as the Congress President was an urgent need to boost the confidence and morale of the Congress workers," Kumar said.

Congress needs Gandhi to lead the party forcefully, to counter the communal, authoritarian and undemocratic forces, trying to take the country on the path of destruction, the resolution stated.









SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON