Delhi couple held over Pakistan espionage links, were in touch with operatives since 2024, sent SIM cards via Dubai

Delhi Police have arrested a couple for their alleged links with a Pakistan-based espionage network.

The couple allegedly sent eight Indian SIM cards to Pakistan via Dubai between 2024 and 2025. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

The accused, identified as Mohammad Sahil and his wife Sameera, were allegedly in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives through social media since 2024, police said, news agency PTI reported.

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The couple allegedly sent eight Indian SIM cards to Pakistan via Dubai between 2024 and 2025 and received around ₹30,000 in return, according to the source.

The phone numbers were allegedly used to operate messaging accounts and gain entry into Indian groups to collect sensitive information, the report added.

Also Read: STF arrests Assam man, 21, for links with Pak-based Shahzad Bhatti terror group

In a separate development, a 21-year-old man from Assam’s Hailakandi district was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged links with the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN), police said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF), in a joint operation with the Hailakandi district police, arrested Fazal Islam Barbhuiyan from the Ramnathpur area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF), in a joint operation with the Hailakandi district police, arrested Fazal Islam Barbhuiyan from the Ramnathpur area. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, on July 25, the STF had arrested three men — Akramul Islam, 26, from Dhubri, Aminur Rahman, 22, from Chirang, and Abdul Hussain, 54, from Barpeta. Officials said their mobile phones, Aadhaar cards, bank passbooks and a large quantity of tampered religious scripts were seized.

Security guard held for plot against Pakistan Army

Earlier this month, Bengaluru police arrested a 23-year-old man from West Bengal who was working as a security guard in Bengaluru for allegedly plotting an attack on the Pakistan Army in association with a member of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The accused, identified as Asaful Mallick, a native of North 24 Parganas district, had been working at a company in Jigani Industrial Area since December 2025 and was staying in Jigani, The Hindu reported.

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Also Read: 25-year-old arrested for links with Pakistani gangsters through social media

According to police, Mallick was allegedly preparing to undergo training to carry out a terrorist act targeting the Pakistan Army, reportedly in response to alleged atrocities against Muslims in Pakistan, the report added.

Acting on the information, police tracked Mallick to an under-construction building near Jigani and detained him. He was subsequently taken to the police station for questioning, the FIR said.

During questioning, Mallick allegedly told police that he was angry with the Pakistan Army over alleged atrocities against mosques and Muslims in Pakistan. He also allegedly expressed anger over Pakistan’s position on the Israel-Palestine conflict, according to the FIR, India Today reported.

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(With inputs from agencies)