Delhi couple remanded to 14-day judicial custody for racial slurs at Northeast neighbours

A Delhi court has sent a couple to 14-day judicial custody after they were charged with allegedly using racial slurs against their neighbours from the Northeast. A Delhi court has sent a couple to 14-day judicial custody after they were charged with allegedly using racial slurs against their neighbours from Northeast. (HT_PRINT)

The married couple, Ruby Jain and Harsh, were produced before Magistrate Bhanu Pratap Singh on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody till March 11, PTI reported.

Delhi Police arrested the duo in connection with a case alleging that they hurled racial slurs at three neighbours from the Northeast in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

The arrests followed an investigation into an FIR registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

Also Read | ‘Custom officer ka beta hai vo’: Delhi couple ‘racially’ abuse, threaten three Arunachal women

According to police, Ruby Jain allegedly made abusive and derogatory remarks against three women from Arunachal Pradesh during a dispute over repair work at their rented accommodation on February 20.

Police said the FIR initially invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of criminal intimidation, insulting the modesty of women, and promoting enmity between groups. The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was also invoked against the arrested woman.