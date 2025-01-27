Delhi couple, their 2 kids killed in accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway while returning from Mahakumbh mela

A Delhi-based couple and their two children were killed in a road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehabad area on Monday. The car lost control and collided with a mini truck coming on the opposite side of the expressway.(Hemendra Chaturvedi/HT)

Police have identified the deceased as Omprakash Singh, 42; his wife Purnima, 34; their daughter Ahana, 12, and four-year-old son Vinayak. All of them died on the spot. The family hails from Motihari district in Bihar.

Police said the accident occurred around 12.30 am when the family was returning to their home in Delhi's Uttam Nagar after taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Amar Deep said their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the family members have been informed.

Police believe the accident happened when Singh lost control of the car. "Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver might have dozed off leading to the accident," the officer said.

Sources said that the car lost control and collided with a mini truck coming on the opposite side of the expressway. The car was severely damaged and all four succumbed to fatal injuries. Police from the Fatehabad police station of Agra reached the scene and pulled out dead bodies that were struck in the car.

The 302-kilometre-long Agra-Lucknow expressway connects the state capital Lucknow with Agra city.

In a similar accident on January 24, two men died after their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Agra highway in Mathura.

Jait SHO Ashwini Kumar said the accident occurred near Chaumuhan town as the car rammed into the truck from behind.

The front portion of the car got stuck into the truck, and the two passengers sitting at the front died on the spot. The airbag could not save them from the crash's impact, police said. The third passenger was hospitalised with severe injuries to his back. The truck driver fled immediately from the spot after the accident.

Police identified the deceased as Girdhar (25) and his friend Devendra Singh (28), both residents of Akbarpur in Mathura. The injured passenger was identified as Ram Kishan (34).

(With inputs from Hemendra Chaturvedi in UP)