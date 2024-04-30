 Delhi court dismisses Manish Sisodia's second bail plea in liquor policy case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi
Delhi court dismisses Manish Sisodia's second bail plea in liquor policy case

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2024 04:08 PM IST

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court dismissed the second bail applications moved by Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court dismissed the second bail applications moved by Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the cases registered by CBI and ED in connection with the probe into the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates

AAP leader Manish Sisodia.(PTI file)
AAP leader Manish Sisodia.(PTI file)

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Delhi court dismisses Manish Sisodia's second bail plea in liquor policy case
