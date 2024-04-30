Delhi court dismisses Manish Sisodia's second bail plea in liquor policy case
Apr 30, 2024 04:08 PM IST
Delhi Rouse Avenue Court dismissed the second bail applications moved by Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia
Delhi Rouse Avenue Court dismissed the second bail applications moved by Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the cases registered by CBI and ED in connection with the probe into the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates
