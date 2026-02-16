Delhi court frames charges against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi in land-for-jobs case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday formally framed corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, in the land-for-jobs case. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File photo.) (ANI)

The charges were framed by Special Judge Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue Court, after the Yadav and Devi, listed as accused number 1 and 2 in the case respectively, appeared in court physically.

The court’s order noted, “The charge has been framed against A-1 (Lalu Prasad Yadav) and A-2 (Rabri Devi) to which they have pleaded not guilty and claimed trial”.

Another accused Ranjit Kumar, also appeared in court and charges were formally framed against him.

The court has set the next date of hearing for February 27 when charges against rest of the accused persons will be formally framed.

The court had on January 29, exempted Yadav, Rabri Devi and sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, apart from other accused persons, from personally appearing for the purpose of formally framing charge against them.

For Yadav, Devi and Tejashwi, their counsel had moved an exemption plea on medical grounds, while Tej Pratap sought exemption on the ground that he was busy in duties at his constituency.

However, charges were framed against Yadav’s elder daughter and RJD MP Misa Bharti and sister Hema Yadav.

The court had given those exempted, liberty to appear before it between February 1 and 28, after duly intimating the court a day before appearance through an application.

Prosecution evidence will proceed in the case from March 9 till March 28

Charges have also been framed against Tejashwi but yet to be framed against Tej Pratap Yadav.

A Delhi court had on January 9, framed corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against Yadav, then Union railway minister, Rabri Devi, a former CM, and their sons and daughters, noting thar Yadav used the railway ministry as his personal fiefdom to carry out a criminal enterprise.

The court had said that the CBI’s chargesheet revealed an overarching conspiracy wherein public employment was used as a bargaining chip by Yadav to acquire land in the name of his family members.

The court had discharged 52 accused persons while went on to frame charges against 41 accused.

The case was lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in May 18, 2022, against Yadav and his kin, alleging that the former, during his tenure as the Union railway minister between 2004 and 2009, distributed group D jobs in different zones of railway in lieu of land allegedly transferred by the candidates in the name of his family members and other close associates.

It filed its first charge sheet before a Delhi court in 2023.

Based on CBI’s case, ED subsequently filed a money laundering case and submitted a charge sheet in 2024, naming Yadav and his family members, among other accused, of acquiring illicit wealth through their alleged corrupt activities.

A Delhi court, in October 2025, framed corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against Yadav and his family in connection with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotel corruption case.

The court had at the time noted that Yadav, during his tenure as the railway minister, influenced the tender process of two IRCTC owned hotels by awarding the same to Sujata hotels. Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi, pleaded not guilty and sought trial.