Govt harassing RJD leaders to suppress voice of Oppn: Tejashwi

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday accused the state government of harassing RJD leaders and suppressing the voice of the Opposition, in his first address as national working president of the RJD at the party office . RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav being felicitated with makhana garlands during the Abhinandan Samaroh at the RJD office in Patna on Saturday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

Yadav, who attended a felicitation event at the state RJD office after being appointed formally as second in command of the party, said that the arrest of demonstrators protesting the recent incidents of rape and murder of minor in Khagaria and rape of a woman in Sheikhpura are indications how the government was trying to intimidate the RJD workers and other opposition leaders.

“There is a conspiracy it seems to suppress the voice of opposition as evident in the case of Sheikhpura and Khagaria,” Yadav said, adding that his party would continue to fight with zeal to uphold the democracy and values of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

The Opposition leader also claimed the present NDA government had won the Bihar assembly polls by misusing administrative machinery and use of money power.

Assuring the workers of continuing to fight for upholding secular values and social justice principles of the RJD, Yadav said he would discharge the responsibilities given to him recently with zeal and diligence. “I will not compromise with communal forces . I have been given organisational responsibilities and I would discharge them with support of all workers. We have to strengthen the organisation,” Yadav said.

The 36-year-old Yadav scion was appointed as national working president of the RJD on January 25 in the national executive meeting of the party in Patna.

The Opposition leader also took dig at chief minister Nitish Kumar describing him as a CM of bureaucrats and not common people even as he accused the central government of trying to distract attention of commoners from real burning issues prevailing in the country.

On this occasion, several top leaders of the party including MLC Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Ramchandra Purbe , Abhay Kushwaha, MP, Surendra Prasad Yadav, MP, Sanjay Yadav, MP, and others were also present.