Delhi court issues summons in Ajit Doval son defamation case

A Delhi court Saturday summoned Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, The Caravan magazine’s editor in-chief, Paresh Nath and reporter Kaushal Shroff, in a defamation case filed by Vivek Doval, the younger son of NSA Ajit Doval.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal listed the matter for April 25. Doval, an overseas citizen of India and a UK national, had moved the court against Ramesh and The Caravan. The case concerns an article published by The Caravan on January 16 in which it reported about purported hedge funds controlled by Vivek and its activities following the November 2016 demonetisation exercise.

Following the publication, Congress leader Ramesh held a press conference on January 17 urging the RBI to investigate and disclose details of all FDI made from tax havens.

The court issued the order after Doval recorded pre-summoning evidence along with his friends Nikhil Kapoor and business partner Amit Sharma. He had said the magazine and Ramesh had attempted to “deliberately malign and defame” him to “settle scores with his father”.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 22:24 IST